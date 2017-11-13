Crews Respond to Fully-Engulfed Trailer Fire in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are responded to a fully-engulfed trailer fire in Kanawha County Monday night.

The fire was reported on the 1800 block of Mile Fork Road, about a half mile from the Crestwood Road intersection in Kanawha County just before 10 p.m.

Responders at the scene say there are no injuries, but the trailer was fully-engulfed when fire crews arrived.

There is no word on what may have caused the fire at this time.

Frame Fire, Pinch Fire, and Sissonville Fire responded to the scene.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.