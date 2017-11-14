Cut Your Own Christmas Trees at a Kentucky Recreation Area

An increase in suicide rates among U.S. teens occurred at the same time social media use surged and a new analysis suggests there may be a link.
An increase in suicide rates among U.S. teens occurred at the same time social media use surged and a new analysis suggests there may be a link.
On Monday, a country music star released a new song taking aim at those who take a knee during the National Anthem.
On Monday, a country music star released a new song taking aim at those who take a knee during the National Anthem.
47 years ago Marshall University suffered an unimaginable loss after a plane crash killed members of the Thundering Herd football team and many of their supporters. Today thousands will gather on campus for the 47th Annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony to honor and remember the those lost in the tragic plane crash.
47 years ago Marshall University suffered an unimaginable loss after a plane crash killed members of the Thundering Herd football team and many of their supporters. Today thousands will gather on campus for the 47th Annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony to honor and remember the those lost in the tragic plane crash.
A recreation area in Kentucky is offering free Christmas trees to those who want to visit and cut them down.
A recreation area in Kentucky is offering free Christmas trees to those who want to visit and cut them down.
The American Heart Association is calling on knitting and crocheting enthusiasts to get to work for a good cause.
The American Heart Association is calling on knitting and crocheting enthusiasts to get to work for a good cause.
Oak Hill, W.Va. (WVNS) - Fayette County Animal Control reported some cats in the Oak Hill area might be in trouble. Animal control officers have received reports that a number of cats in Oak Hill have become very ill.
Oak Hill, W.Va. (WVNS) - Fayette County Animal Control reported some cats in the Oak Hill area might be in trouble. Animal control officers have received reports that a number of cats in Oak Hill have become very ill.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles. PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles. PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered in the tiny town of Sutherland Springs for the first Sunday service since a gunman stormed the First Baptist Church and killed more than two-dozen people in the worst mass shooting in Texas history.
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered in the tiny town of Sutherland Springs for the first Sunday service since a gunman stormed the First Baptist Church and killed more than two-dozen people in the worst mass shooting in Texas history.
LEETONIA, OH (WKBN) – For the last four years, the Leetonia Sportsman’s Association has been giving a disabled veteran an all-terrain wheelchair. On Sunday, Joe Gibson, a Marine Corp veteran from Salem, got to try his out for the first time.
LEETONIA, OH (WKBN) – For the last four years, the Leetonia Sportsman’s Association has been giving a disabled veteran an all-terrain wheelchair. On Sunday, Joe Gibson, a Marine Corp veteran from Salem, got to try his out for the first time.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Middle school students in a home economics class were mistakenly given a worksheet that quizzed them on what an extramarital affair is as well as “boy toy” and “trophy wife.”
Middle school students in a home economics class were mistakenly given a worksheet that quizzed them on what an extramarital affair is as well as “boy toy” and “trophy wife.”
A man was able to harvest a 39-point buck after years of hunting the creature.
A man was able to harvest a 39-point buck after years of hunting the creature.
Federal health authorities are warning about reports of injury, addiction and death with a herbal supplement that has been promoted as an alternative to opioid painkillers and other prescription drugs.
Federal health authorities are warning about reports of injury, addiction and death with a herbal supplement that has been promoted as an alternative to opioid painkillers and other prescription drugs.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies have arrested a Logan High School teacher after she allegedly sent nude photos of herself to several male students. According to a release from the Logan County Sheriff's Department, Tracy Miller, was arrested today and arraigned at the Logan County Magistrate Court. Police say that the administration was aware of the photos after a student said that they had the illicit photos on their cell phone. Miller admitted to sending nude photos to p...
Deputies have arrested a Logan High School teacher after she allegedly sent nude photos of herself to several male students.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are responding to a fully-engulfed house fire in Kanawha County Monday night. The fire was reported on the 1800 block of Mile Fork Road, about a half mile from the Crestwood Road intersection in Kanawha County. Responders at the scene say there are no injuries, but the house was fully-engulfed when fire crews arrived. There is no word on what may have caused the fire at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we r...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are responding to a fully-engulfed house fire in Kanawha County Monday night. The fire was reported on the 1800 block of Mile Fork Road, about a half mile from the Crestwood Road intersection in Kanawha County. Responders at the scene say there are no injuries, but the house was fully-engulfed when fire crews arrived. There is no word on what may have caused the fire at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we r...
A West Virginia woman accused of choking her 3-year-old son has been found guilty of child abuse creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury and child abuse resulting in bodily injury.
A West Virginia woman accused of choking her 3-year-old son has been found guilty of child abuse creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury and child abuse resulting in bodily injury.
Police say a wanted fugitive in Ohio managed to slip her handcuffs and run after defecating in a police cruiser.
Police say a wanted fugitive in Ohio managed to slip her handcuffs and run after defecating in a police cruiser.
According to police, the mother of a 10-day-old baby has been arrested for the infant’s death.
According to police, the mother of a 10-day-old baby has been arrested for the infant’s death.