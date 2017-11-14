Cut Your Own Christmas Trees at a Kentucky Recreation Area - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) - Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area is offering free Christmas trees to those who want to visit and cut them down.

A statement from Land Between the Lakes says permits and guidelines can be obtained online Nov. 25-Dec. 24 or in person at the administrative office Nov. 25-Dec. 23. Land Between the Lakes is a 170,000-acre (68,798-hectare) recreation area along the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

A permit allows the cutting of one cedar tree less than 10 feet (3 meters) tall anywhere except within sight of the U.S. 68-Kentucky 80 highway, Woodlands Trace National Scenic Byway, cemeteries, nature watch areas, campgrounds and other mowed areas.

Forester Dennis Wilson says cutting down a Christmas tree is a great family tradition and it helps Land Between the Lakes maintain open lands and promote diverse wildlife habitat.

