Convicted Child Rapist from Putnam Released

UPDATE: 11/15/17@ 5:00 p.m.

HUTTONSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Joseph Lavigne has been released from prison.

In 1996, Lavigne was convicted of raping his then 5-year-old daughter at his home in Putnam County.

Lavigne was originally not eligible for parole until 2023.

ORIGINAL STORY: 11/14/17 @ 9:45 p.m.

HUTTONSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - A man who was convicted of sexually assaulting his daughter in Putnam County could be set free as early as Wednesday.

According to a release, a panel of the West Virginia Parole Board voted to accept the third and latest Home Plan submitted for Joseph Lavigne, clearing the way for his release on parole.

The Office of Parole Services, which will supervise Mr. Lavigne, had earlier recommended that this Home Plan be accepted.

Lavigne could be released from his current stay at the Huttonsville Correctional Center as early as Wednesday.

He will have conditions to meet as a convicted sex offender if released, including no contact with anyone under the age of 18, and he must register as sex offender.

