3 Ohio pastors accused of luring teen girls, paying for sex

Cordell Jenkins (left) and Anthony Haynes (right) were previously indicted on child sex trafficking charges in July.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Federal prosecutors say three pastors in Ohio conspired to recruit teen girls to have sex with them and shared photos and videos of the girls.

Investigators say the three men who ran churches in Toledo often paid the girls for sex.

All three pleaded not guilty this past week in federal court to charges that include child sex trafficking and sexual exploitation of children.

Each could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted.

Court documents describe how one of the pastors had sex with a girl in his church office, at home and at a motel.

Prosecutors say one of the pastors warned one girl not to say anything because it would ruin his family and his church.

