Corporate sponsors sought for West Virginia Turnpike

CHARLESTON- The West Virginia Turnpike will soon be sporting more logos and signage,- it's part of the corporate sponsorship initiative. West Virginia's Parkways Authority says it will bring big bucks to help offset operating costs.

"I like the idea of a sponsorship, I think it provides them some extra funding so the state funding can go towards road repairs, keeps some of the tax payer dollars in the facilities," West Virginia traveler Brian Parker told 13 News.

Out-of-state travelers tell us they hope to see local companies part of the program on things like toll booth receipts or welcome signs at travel plazas.

"As a traveler it would help me to see what businesses are available as I drive by too- so a lot of them I don't recognize because I'm not from here. But then when I see that, I would notice it in a town I went to as well," West Virginia traveler Therina Simmons explained.

The Parkway Authority says it's a no-brainer to bring in more money to help pay for road repairs. Once all their assets are sponsored, the program could generate up to $500,000 a year.

"We have $37-million transactions a year on the Turnpike, that's millions of people traveling up and down that road every day. These corporate sponsors have got to know if they wrap a courtesy patrol vehicle, that's patrolling the road it's going to be seen," General Manger of the West Virginia Parkways Authority Greg Barr said.

From courtesy patrol cars, to toll booths, to rest stops- the idea is to add sponsorship but also not detract from the West Virginia charm and buildings that fit into the landscape.

"We don't want to go overboard with ridiculous types of promotions, and that's where our board will oversee that as well," Barr added.

The Parkways Authority hopes to have bids out next month, and you'll start seeing sponsorships go up by late summer of next year.

_____

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Parkways Authority is seeking corporate sponsors for the West Virginia Turnpike.

The agency announced plans Tuesday to launch the program for the 88-mile (142-kilometer) toll road in southern West Virginia.

Parkways Authority general manager Gregg Barr says in a statement that such sponsorships have proven to be a creative revenue generator.

Barr says the goal is to publish a request for proposals by the end of the year.

The turnpike carries traffic between Charleston and Princeton on Interstates 64 and 77.

