Federal lawsuit over Bible in the Schools program dismissed

A judge has dismissed a federal lawsuit against a West Virginia public school system over its 75-year practice of putting children in Bible classes.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies have arrested a Logan High School teacher after she allegedly sent nude photos of herself to several male students. According to a release from the Logan County Sheriff's Department, Tracy Miller, was arrested today and arraigned at the Logan County Magistrate Court. Police say that the administration was aware of the photos after a student said that they had the illicit photos on their cell phone. Miller admitted to sending nude photos to p...
Middle school students in a home economics class were mistakenly given a worksheet that quizzed them on what an extramarital affair is as well as “boy toy” and “trophy wife.”
State education officials in Kentucky are seeking public input in developing Bible literacy standards for social studies courses in public schools.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A student has been transported to a nearby hospital after being stabbed in the abdomen with a pocket knife by another student this morning at Johnson Central High School. According to Johnson Central Principal Noel Crum, the student was quickly transported by EMS and was fully conscious. They are believed to be in stable condition. The other student is in police custody. School operations have resumed as normal and Principal Crum says there i...
Course grading scales in West Virginia public schools would get tweaked and graduation credit requirements would get reduced under changes proposed by the state Board of Education.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Andrew Jackson Middle School and Elkview Middle School have joined together to “adopt” a Texas school to raise money. According to a release from Kanawha County Schools, the two schools have "adopted" Rockport Fulton Middle School in Rockport, Texas. Rockport Middle School sustained heavy damage during Hurricane Harvey and is currently closed to students. As part of the “adoption,” AJMS and EMS have agreed to raise...
Back to school is right around the corner, and that means it's time to start getting ready. West Virginia is strict when it comes to vaccinating your children. They're even specific when it come to age groups.
Officials say a woman may have died after coming into contact with drugs while trying to clean up from her son’s suspected overdose.
General Motors is recalling certain trucks worldwide to fix a fuel tank problem that increases the risk of a fire.
A medical examiner has ruled that the death of a 3-year-old boy whose body was found in a park’s underground sewage tank was an accidental drowning.
Deputies are looking for three people after a hot dog stand was robbed at knifepoint in Boone County.
A third Ohio pastor has been indicted on sex trafficking charges, and prosecutors now say all three men worked together to entice underage girls with money in exchange for sex.
Cult leader Charles Manson is hospitalized in Bakersfield, California, for an unspecified medical problem.
Charleston Police Chief Steve Cooper tells 13 News that Andre "A3" Williamson is back in custody after escaping home confinement yesterday evening.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of I-64 westbound are shut down after a crash in Kanawha County. Dispatchers say that a two vehicle crash at the 56 mile marker of I-64 near the Montrose Drive Exit in South Charleston has shut all three westbound lanes. One injury has been reported as a result of the crash. It is not clear how the crash occurred at this time. South Charleston Fire, South Charleston Police, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. We wi...
HUTTONSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - A man who was convicted of sexually assaulting his daughter in Putnam County could be set free as early as Wednesday. According to a release, a panel of the West Virginia Parole Board voted to accept the third and latest Home Plan submitted for Joseph Lavigne, clearing the way for his release on parole. The Office of Parole Services, which will supervise Mr. Lavigne, had earlier recommended that this Home Plan be accepted. Lavigne could be ...
