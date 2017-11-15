Federal lawsuit over Bible in the Schools program dismissed - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Federal lawsuit over Bible in the Schools program dismissed

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) - A judge has dismissed a federal lawsuit against a West Virginia public school system over its 75-year practice of putting children in Bible classes.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports the court's ruling Tuesday was based on Mercer County's decision in May to suspend its Bible in the Schools program.

The Wisconsin-based Freedom From Religion Foundation Inc. filed suit in January on behalf of two parents of children who either attended or would attend Mercer County schools. The lawsuit alleged the Bible in Schools program improperly entangled public schools into religious affairs.

The school district had argued that the courses were voluntary electives, but the board of education voted in May to suspend the program so it could be reviewed.

Information from: Bluefield Daily Telegraph, http://www.bdtonline.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

