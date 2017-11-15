Man Who Fled Kanawha County Hospital Apprehended - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man Who Fled Kanawha County Hospital Apprehended

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A man who left a hospital in South Charleston has been apprehended.

According to South Charleston Police, Bobby Nichols left Thomas Memorial Hospital and stole a truck still in his gown this morning.

Nichols wrecked into a mail truck after he left the hospital this morning and took off.

A search began for Nichols, and he was apprehended by the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office Wednesday afternoon on the 1400 block of Chestnut Street. 

South Charleston Police say a call was placed to take him to Thomas Memorial Hospital for displaying peculiar and erratic behavior.

