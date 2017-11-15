Terminally ill Catholic priest released from prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky priest convicted of sexual abuse has been released early from prison due to a terminal illness.

James Schook was granted early medical parole and released from prison on Tuesday. Department of Corrections spokeswoman Lisa Lamb says Schook will be supervised by a parole officer.

In order to receive that type of release, Lamb says, an inmate "must have a medical diagnosis of being within a year or less of death."

The Louisville priest was sentenced to 15 years in prison in April 2014 for sexually abusing a teenage boy in the 1970s. At the time of his trial, Schook's attorney noted the priest's poor health, saying he had skin cancer.

Lamb said Schook can have no contact with the victim or victim's family as a condition of his release.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.