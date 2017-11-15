Several Shots Fired at Police Cruiser, Three Suspects in Custody

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Three people are in custody after a police cruiser was shot at.

The incident occurred on U.S. 60 in eastern Kanawha County near Pratt around 4:50 p.m., according to emergency responders.

Responders say that Pratt Police was attempting to make a traffic stop, when several shots were fire at the police cruiser attempting to make the stop.

One male suspect was arrested in Fayette County as a result of the shots fired call. Two other suspects, including one woman were also detained in Fayette County after a K9 search.

The suspect's vehicle was located on Route 61 on the western end of Montogomery near a laundromat.

Several units have responding, including West Virginia State Police, Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, and Pratt Police.

No injuries occurred as a result of the shots being fired.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.