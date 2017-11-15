All lanes of I-64 Westbound Reopen Following Crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of I-64 westbound were shut down for about 2 hours after a crash in Kanawha County.

Dispatchers say that a two vehicle crash at the 56 mile marker of I-64 near the Montrose Drive Exit in South Charleston.

One injury has been reported as a result of the crash.

It is not clear how the crash occurred at this time. The westbound lanes reopened around 8:15 p.m.

South Charleston Fire, South Charleston Police, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.