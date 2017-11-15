Browns tickets on sale for as little as $6

The West Virginia Parkways Authority is seeking corporate sponsors for the West Virginia Turnpike.
Papa John’s apologized Tuesday night for comments made by CEO John Schnatter blaming sluggish pizza sales on NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.
An increase in suicide rates among U.S. teens occurred at the same time social media use surged and a new analysis suggests there may be a link.
On Monday, a country music star released a new song taking aim at those who take a knee during the National Anthem.
47 years ago Marshall University suffered an unimaginable loss after a plane crash killed members of the Thundering Herd football team and many of their supporters. Today thousands will gather on campus for the 47th Annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony to honor and remember the those lost in the tragic plane crash.
A recreation area in Kentucky is offering free Christmas trees to those who want to visit and cut them down.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Officials say a woman may have died after coming into contact with drugs while trying to clean up from her son’s suspected overdose.
General Motors is recalling certain trucks worldwide to fix a fuel tank problem that increases the risk of a fire.
A medical examiner has ruled that the death of a 3-year-old boy whose body was found in a park’s underground sewage tank was an accidental drowning.
Deputies are looking for three people after a hot dog stand was robbed at knifepoint in Boone County.
A third Ohio pastor has been indicted on sex trafficking charges, and prosecutors now say all three men worked together to entice underage girls with money in exchange for sex.
Cult leader Charles Manson is hospitalized in Bakersfield, California, for an unspecified medical problem.
Charleston Police Chief Steve Cooper tells 13 News that Andre "A3" Williamson is back in custody after escaping home confinement yesterday evening.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of I-64 westbound are shut down after a crash in Kanawha County. Dispatchers say that a two vehicle crash at the 56 mile marker of I-64 near the Montrose Drive Exit in South Charleston has shut all three westbound lanes. One injury has been reported as a result of the crash. It is not clear how the crash occurred at this time. South Charleston Fire, South Charleston Police, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. We wi...
HUTTONSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - A man who was convicted of sexually assaulting his daughter in Putnam County could be set free as early as Wednesday. According to a release, a panel of the West Virginia Parole Board voted to accept the third and latest Home Plan submitted for Joseph Lavigne, clearing the way for his release on parole. The Office of Parole Services, which will supervise Mr. Lavigne, had earlier recommended that this Home Plan be accepted. Lavigne could be ...
