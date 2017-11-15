Identity released of man fatally struck in wheelchair in Huntington

UPDATE: 11/16/2017 12:49 P.M.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - The Huntington Police Department has released the name of the man who was fatally struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross a street in a motorized wheelchair last night.

According to a release, Bobby R. Smith, 53, was killed after he attempted to cross the street at 19th Street West near Madison Avenue.

Police say that he was struck by a vehicle and was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not cited by police.

Police believe the driver struck Smith due to rainy weather and dark lighting in the area.

The Huntington Police Department are investigating.

ORIGINAL:

A man in an electric wheelchair has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Huntington Wednesday evening.

The incident took place around 6:30 p.m. on 19th Street West near Madison Avenue in Huntington.

Dispatchers say that the person in the wheelchair was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Huntington Fire, Huntington Police, and Cabell County EMS responded to the scene.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.