Identity released of man fatally struck in wheelchair in Huntington

A man in an electric wheelchair has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Huntington Wednesday evening. The incident took place around 6:30 p.m. on 19th Street West near Madison Avenue in Huntington. Dispatchers say that the person in the wheelchair was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Huntington Fire, Huntington Police, and Cabell County EMS responded to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
Officials say a woman may have died after coming into contact with drugs while trying to clean up from her son’s suspected overdose.
A medical examiner has ruled that the death of a 3-year-old boy whose body was found in a park’s underground sewage tank was an accidental drowning.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of I-64 westbound are shut down after a crash in Kanawha County. Dispatchers say that a two vehicle crash at the 56 mile marker of I-64 near the Montrose Drive Exit in South Charleston has shut all three westbound lanes. One injury has been reported as a result of the crash. It is not clear how the crash occurred at this time. South Charleston Fire, South Charleston Police, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. We wi...
PRATT, WV (WOWK) - One person is in custody and another is being searched for by K-9 after a police cruiser was shot at. The incident occurred on U.S. 60 in eastern Kanawha County near Pratt around 4:50 p.m., according to emergency responders. Responders say that Pratt Police was attempting to make a traffic stop, when several shots were fire at the police cruiser attempting to make the stop. One male suspect was arrested in Fayette County as a result of the shots fired call. A wom...
Deputies are looking for three people after a hot dog stand was robbed at knifepoint in Boone County.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - At least one person has been injured after a car struck a scooter in Charleston Monday evening. The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. on MacCorkle Avenue at Thayer Street, not far from the Corridor G entrance. Dispatchers say that it is unknown what the extent of injuries are to the victim, or whether there are any other injuries at this time. The intersection of Thayer Street and MacCorkle Avenue is briefly shut down while crews investigate the s...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Officials say a woman may have died after coming into contact with drugs while trying to clean up from her son’s suspected overdose.
General Motors is recalling certain trucks worldwide to fix a fuel tank problem that increases the risk of a fire.
A medical examiner has ruled that the death of a 3-year-old boy whose body was found in a park’s underground sewage tank was an accidental drowning.
Deputies are looking for three people after a hot dog stand was robbed at knifepoint in Boone County.
A third Ohio pastor has been indicted on sex trafficking charges, and prosecutors now say all three men worked together to entice underage girls with money in exchange for sex.
Cult leader Charles Manson is hospitalized in Bakersfield, California, for an unspecified medical problem.
Charleston Police Chief Steve Cooper tells 13 News that Andre "A3" Williamson is back in custody after escaping home confinement yesterday evening.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of I-64 westbound are shut down after a crash in Kanawha County. Dispatchers say that a two vehicle crash at the 56 mile marker of I-64 near the Montrose Drive Exit in South Charleston has shut all three westbound lanes. One injury has been reported as a result of the crash. It is not clear how the crash occurred at this time. South Charleston Fire, South Charleston Police, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. We wi...
HUTTONSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - A man who was convicted of sexually assaulting his daughter in Putnam County could be set free as early as Wednesday. According to a release, a panel of the West Virginia Parole Board voted to accept the third and latest Home Plan submitted for Joseph Lavigne, clearing the way for his release on parole. The Office of Parole Services, which will supervise Mr. Lavigne, had earlier recommended that this Home Plan be accepted. Lavigne could be ...
