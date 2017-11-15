Identity released of man fatally struck in wheelchair in Hunting - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Identity released of man fatally struck in wheelchair in Huntington

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

UPDATE: 11/16/2017 12:49 P.M.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - The Huntington Police Department has released the name of the man who was fatally struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross a street in a motorized wheelchair last night.

According to a release, Bobby R. Smith, 53, was killed after he attempted to cross the street at 19th Street West near Madison Avenue.

Police say that he was struck by a vehicle and was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not cited by police. 

Police believe the driver struck Smith due to rainy weather and dark lighting in the area. 

The Huntington Police Department are investigating.

ORIGINAL:

A man in an electric wheelchair has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Huntington Wednesday evening.

The incident took place around 6:30 p.m. on 19th Street West near Madison Avenue in Huntington.

Dispatchers say that the person in the wheelchair was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Huntington Fire, Huntington Police, and Cabell County EMS responded to the scene.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Police Search for Suspect in Armed Robbery of Gas Station

    Police Search for Suspect in Armed Robbery of Gas Station

    Thursday, November 16 2017 3:30 PM EST2017-11-16 20:30:24 GMT
    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - The Huntington Police Department is searching for a suspect in the armed robbery of a gas station Tuesday morning. According to a release, at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, a man armed with a knife robbed the Speedway gas station at 2801 5th Avenue.  He was wearing a bandana-type cover over his face with sunglasses and a FOX Racing logo ball cap. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall. Anyone with information about the suspect i...
    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - The Huntington Police Department is searching for a suspect in the armed robbery of a gas station Tuesday morning. According to a release, at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, a man armed with a knife robbed the Speedway gas station at 2801 5th Avenue.  He was wearing a bandana-type cover over his face with sunglasses and a FOX Racing logo ball cap. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall. Anyone with information about the suspect i...

  • Identity released of man fatally struck in wheelchair in Huntington

    Identity released of man fatally struck in wheelchair in Huntington

    Thursday, November 16 2017 1:12 PM EST2017-11-16 18:12:05 GMT

    A man in an electric wheelchair has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Huntington Wednesday evening. The incident took place around 6:30 p.m. on 19th Street West near Madison Avenue in Huntington. Dispatchers say that the person in the wheelchair was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Huntington Fire, Huntington Police, and Cabell County EMS responded to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

    A man in an electric wheelchair has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Huntington Wednesday evening. The incident took place around 6:30 p.m. on 19th Street West near Madison Avenue in Huntington. Dispatchers say that the person in the wheelchair was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Huntington Fire, Huntington Police, and Cabell County EMS responded to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • Coroner: Mom dies while trying to clean from son’s overdose

    Coroner: Mom dies while trying to clean from son’s overdose

    Thursday, November 16 2017 11:02 AM EST2017-11-16 16:02:10 GMT

    Officials say a woman may have died after coming into contact with drugs while trying to clean up from her son’s suspected overdose.

    Officials say a woman may have died after coming into contact with drugs while trying to clean up from her son’s suspected overdose.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coroner: Mom dies while trying to clean from son’s overdose

    Coroner: Mom dies while trying to clean from son’s overdose

    Thursday, November 16 2017 11:02 AM EST2017-11-16 16:02:10 GMT

    Officials say a woman may have died after coming into contact with drugs while trying to clean up from her son’s suspected overdose.

    Officials say a woman may have died after coming into contact with drugs while trying to clean up from her son’s suspected overdose.

  • General Motors recalls trucks to fix potential fuel leaks

    General Motors recalls trucks to fix potential fuel leaks

    Thursday, November 16 2017 8:38 AM EST2017-11-16 13:38:35 GMT

    General Motors is recalling certain trucks worldwide to fix a fuel tank problem that increases the risk of a fire.

    General Motors is recalling certain trucks worldwide to fix a fuel tank problem that increases the risk of a fire.

  • Boy found in septic tank accidentally drowned

    Boy found in septic tank accidentally drowned

    Thursday, November 16 2017 9:13 AM EST2017-11-16 14:13:26 GMT

    A medical examiner has ruled that the death of a 3-year-old boy whose body was found in a park’s underground sewage tank was an accidental drowning.

    A medical examiner has ruled that the death of a 3-year-old boy whose body was found in a park’s underground sewage tank was an accidental drowning.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.