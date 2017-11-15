More News More>>

WV AG Urges Supreme Court to Protect Prayer at Public Meetings CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and a coalition of 22 states are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to protect the practice of lawmaker-led prayer at public meetings. The Attorney General's coalition intends to file a brief Wednesday asking the Supreme Court to hear arguments and confirm the constitutionality of the practice. Such a decision would clear confusion among the lower courts and strike down a ruling that impacts West Virg...

Browns tickets on sale for as little as $6 CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) – Tickets for this weekend's game between the Cleveland Browns and the Jacksonville Jaguars can be had for as little as $6.00. On StubHub, hundreds of tickets are listed at $6.00, with even more listed under $10.00. Most of the really cheap seats are for seats on the upper deck. Lower level sideline tickets can be purchased for as little as $25.00. To put that into perspective, tickets for an OHSAA high school football regional final playoff ga...

Rare white moose who became viral sensation could be killed (WFLA) — A rare white moose who gained fame around the world could be shot, according to reports in Swedish media. According to Sweden's local news, police say the rare animal, now named Ferdinand, may have to be executed because it charged at a woman who was out walking her dogs. Arvika police chief Christer Lööf said hunters are going to try to first chase the great elk away from the residential area. The white moose went viral this Augus...

Marshall University holds 47th Annual Plane Crash Memorial Service Marshall University holds 47th Annual Plane Crash Memorial Service 47 years ago Marshall University suffered an unimaginable loss after a plane crash killed members of the Thundering Herd football team and many of their supporters. Today thousands will gather on campus for the 47th Annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony to honor and remember the those lost in the tragic plane crash. 47 years ago Marshall University suffered an unimaginable loss after a plane crash killed members of the Thundering Herd football team and many of their supporters. Today thousands will gather on campus for the 47th Annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony to honor and remember the those lost in the tragic plane crash.