Woman arrested for stabbing ex-husband

UPDATE: 11/16/17 @ 4:15 p.m.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Fayette County woman was arrested Thursday on multiple charges following a domestic incident.

According to a release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, at about 8:00 am Thursday, deputies were dispatched to a domestic with a possible stabbing victim in the Scarbro area.

Upon their arrival they found an adult male with non-life threatening stab wounds to his arm and lower back.

The male subject advised that he and his ex-wife were arguing over financial affairs, at which point, she attacked him with a knife.

The victim's ex-wife, Jessica Dilley, 32, of Scarbro, was arrested and charged with a felony count of Malicious Wounding, the misdemeanor offenses of Domestic Battery and Brandishing a Deadly Weapon.

Found on Dilley's person at the time of arrest were numerous Clonazepam pills and other drug use paraphernalia.

For these items, she was also charged with a felony count of Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics. She was unable to post a $50,000.00 bond and was placed in the Southern Regional Jail.

"Family tensions can often run high during the holiday season" said Sheriff Fridley, "in this case things went too far and resulted in someone getting arrested on very serious charges".

Anyone having any information concerning this incident is urged to contact the Fayette County 911 Center at (304) 574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at (304) 255-7867.

11/16/17 @ 1 p.m.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) - Fayette County Deputies are investigating after they say a woman stabbed her ex-husband Thursday morning.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley tells our sister station, 59 News, the stabbing happened around 8:15 a.m. in the Scarbro area.

Jessica Dilley is accused of stabbing her ex-husband Harvey Dilley five times. Harvey's injuries are unknown at this time but deputies do not believe they are life-threatening.

Jessica is charged with malicious wounding, domestic battery, brandishing and possession with intent to deliver.

Stick with 59 News on this developing story.