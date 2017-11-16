Police Search for Suspect in Armed Robbery of Gas Station

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - The Huntington Police Department is searching for a suspect in the armed robbery of a gas station Tuesday morning.

According to a release, at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, a man armed with a knife robbed the Speedway gas station at 2801 5th Avenue.

He was wearing a bandana-type cover over his face with sunglasses and a FOX Racing logo ball cap.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information about the suspect is advised to call the Huntington Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444 or the Detective Bureau at 304-696-4420, ext. 1021.