Local Elementary School Receives Distinguished Award

Dean Cain Visits Local Police Department Dean Cain Visits Local Police Department Ceredo Police Department CEREDO, WV (WOWK) - A celebrity stopped by a local police station for an upcoming movie. According to the Ceredo Police Department, Dean Cain was at the station for filming that took place at the police station. The Ceredo Police Department has the "honor of playing a small role in the production of an upcoming movie starring Dean Cain." Cain is known for several roles, including playing as Superman in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, and played and ...

Woman refuses to remove 'F— Trump' decal from pickup Woman refuses to remove 'F— Trump' decal from pickup A Houston-area sheriff posted a photo of a truck with profanity against President Trump on Facebook Nov. 15, asking to speak with the driver (Sheriff Troy Nehls Photo) HOUSTON (AP) — The driver of a pickup displaying a profane message to President Donald Trump and his supporters in the Houston area says she won't remove the decal. Karen Fonseca says she's been repeatedly stopped by law officers, but that they have no grounds to issue a citation for the sticker that says "F*** Trump and F*** you for voting for him." Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls on Wednesday posted a photo of the truck message on Facebook alongsi...

Ohio State suspends 37 fraternities amidst hazing, alcohol investigations Ohio State suspends 37 fraternities amidst hazing, alcohol investigations Google Maps COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has suspended 37 fraternities, according to a Thursday press release. This includes all all social, recruitment and new member activities for Interfraternity Council (IFC) chapters. The university says it has been investigating 11 of the 37 chapters since the beginning of the year, mostly for cases involving hazing and alcohol. In an email to IFC presidents, senior director of sorority and fraternity life Ryan Lovell said the n...

Local Elementary School Receives Distinguished Award Local Elementary School Receives Distinguished Award PINCH, WV (WOWK) - A Kanawha County school has received a distinguished award. According to a release, Pinch Elementary has been recognized as an Apple Distinguished School for 2017–2019 for its dedication to using technology to elevate curriculum at every level. Pinch Elementary is just one of two schools in WV to receive this recognition. Apple Distinguished Schools are centers of innovation, leadership, and educational excellence that use Apple products to inspire cre...

WV AG Urges Supreme Court to Protect Prayer at Public Meetings WV AG Urges Supreme Court to Protect Prayer at Public Meetings CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and a coalition of 22 states are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to protect the practice of lawmaker-led prayer at public meetings. The Attorney General's coalition intends to file a brief Wednesday asking the Supreme Court to hear arguments and confirm the constitutionality of the practice. Such a decision would clear confusion among the lower courts and strike down a ruling that impacts West Virg...

Browns tickets on sale for as little as $6 Browns tickets on sale for as little as $6 CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) – Tickets for this weekend's game between the Cleveland Browns and the Jacksonville Jaguars can be had for as little as $6.00. On StubHub, hundreds of tickets are listed at $6.00, with even more listed under $10.00. Most of the really cheap seats are for seats on the upper deck. Lower level sideline tickets can be purchased for as little as $25.00. To put that into perspective, tickets for an OHSAA high school football regional final playoff ga...