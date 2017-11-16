Ohio State suspends 37 fraternities amidst hazing, alcohol inves - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ohio State suspends 37 fraternities amidst hazing, alcohol investigations

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
Google Maps Google Maps

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has suspended 37 fraternities, according to a Thursday press release.

This includes all all social, recruitment and new member activities for Interfraternity Council (IFC) chapters.

The university says it has been investigating 11 of the 37 chapters since the beginning of the year, mostly for cases involving hazing and alcohol.

In an email to IFC presidents, senior director of sorority and fraternity life Ryan Lovell said the number of investigations is “unacceptably high.”

“The university will not tolerate behavior that puts the health and safety of students at risk,” he wrote.

Fraternity members are still allowed to participate in chapter meetings and longstanding philanthropic events, Lovell said in his message.

The 11 fraternities under investigation are Alpha Epsilon Pi, Beta Theta Pi, Delta Chi, Kappa Sigma, Phi Delta Theta, Phi Kappa Psi, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Sigma Alpha Mu, Sigma Chi, Tau Kappa Epsilon, and Zeta Beta Tau

The university released this statement in part:

Ohio State is taking this proactive step based on the significantly high number of investigations this semester, not on the nature of any specific case or cases. This action will allow the IFC community to pause to reflect and create individual, actionable strategies to ensure that the culture of their organization is aligned with the stated values of Ohio State’s Greek community, responsibilities outlined in the university’s Code of Student Conduct and expectations of their respective national or international organization. The university looks forward to working with the IFC community to set a positive path forward.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Dean Cain Visits Local Police Department

    Dean Cain Visits Local Police Department

    Thursday, November 16 2017 9:37 PM EST2017-11-17 02:37:52 GMT
    Ceredo Police DepartmentCeredo Police Department
    CEREDO, WV (WOWK) - A celebrity stopped by a local police station for an upcoming movie. According to the Ceredo Police Department, Dean Cain was at the station for filming that took place at the police station. The Ceredo Police Department has the "honor of playing a small role in the production of an upcoming movie starring Dean Cain." Cain is known for several roles, including playing as Superman in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, and played and ...
    CEREDO, WV (WOWK) - A celebrity stopped by a local police station for an upcoming movie. According to the Ceredo Police Department, Dean Cain was at the station for filming that took place at the police station. The Ceredo Police Department has the "honor of playing a small role in the production of an upcoming movie starring Dean Cain." Cain is known for several roles, including playing as Superman in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, and played and ...

  • Woman refuses to remove ‘F— Trump’ decal from pickup

    Woman refuses to remove ‘F— Trump’ decal from pickup

    Thursday, November 16 2017 9:19 PM EST2017-11-17 02:19:57 GMT
    A Houston-area sheriff posted a photo of a truck with profanity against President Trump on Facebook Nov. 15, asking to speak with the driver (Sheriff Troy Nehls Photo)A Houston-area sheriff posted a photo of a truck with profanity against President Trump on Facebook Nov. 15, asking to speak with the driver (Sheriff Troy Nehls Photo)
    HOUSTON (AP) — The driver of a pickup displaying a profane message to President Donald Trump and his supporters in the Houston area says she won’t remove the decal. Karen Fonseca says she’s been repeatedly stopped by law officers, but that they have no grounds to issue a citation for the sticker that says “F*** Trump and F*** you for voting for him.” Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls on Wednesday posted a photo of the truck message on Facebook alongsi...
    HOUSTON (AP) — The driver of a pickup displaying a profane message to President Donald Trump and his supporters in the Houston area says she won’t remove the decal. Karen Fonseca says she’s been repeatedly stopped by law officers, but that they have no grounds to issue a citation for the sticker that says “F*** Trump and F*** you for voting for him.” Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls on Wednesday posted a photo of the truck message on Facebook alongsi...

  • Ohio State suspends 37 fraternities amidst hazing, alcohol investigations

    Ohio State suspends 37 fraternities amidst hazing, alcohol investigations

    Thursday, November 16 2017 8:08 PM EST2017-11-17 01:08:13 GMT
    Google MapsGoogle Maps
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has suspended 37 fraternities, according to a Thursday press release. This includes all all social, recruitment and new member activities for Interfraternity Council (IFC) chapters. The university says it has been investigating 11 of the 37 chapters since the beginning of the year, mostly for cases involving hazing and alcohol. In an email to IFC presidents, senior director of sorority and fraternity life Ryan Lovell said the n...
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has suspended 37 fraternities, according to a Thursday press release. This includes all all social, recruitment and new member activities for Interfraternity Council (IFC) chapters. The university says it has been investigating 11 of the 37 chapters since the beginning of the year, mostly for cases involving hazing and alcohol. In an email to IFC presidents, senior director of sorority and fraternity life Ryan Lovell said the n...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Officer Shot, Intruder Killed, Several Others Shot in Violent Home Invasion in Kanawha County

    Officer Shot, Intruder Killed, Several Others Shot in Violent Home Invasion in Kanawha County

    Friday, November 17 2017 1:20 AM EST2017-11-17 06:20:59 GMT
    Photojournalist Elbert MosleyPhotojournalist Elbert Mosley

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - An intruder and a police officer have been shot after a home invasion in Kanawha County. The crime took place on the 600 block of Albert Street in Charleston. According to responders, a police officer was shot. The police officer was not seriously injured as a result of the shooting. An intruder has been shot and is on the ground. It is not clear what the intruder's injuries are at this time. There were three total intruders according to responders. Charle...

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - An intruder and a police officer have been shot after a home invasion in Kanawha County. The crime took place on the 600 block of Albert Street in Charleston. According to responders, a police officer was shot. The police officer was not seriously injured as a result of the shooting. An intruder has been shot and is on the ground. It is not clear what the intruder's injuries are at this time. There were three total intruders according to responders. Charle...

  • Vehicle Stolen with Child in Backseat Found

    Vehicle Stolen with Child in Backseat Found

    Thursday, November 16 2017 10:39 PM EST2017-11-17 03:39:12 GMT

    The vehicle and the baby have been found safe by deputies.

    The vehicle and the baby have been found safe by deputies.

  • Coroner: Mom dies while trying to clean from son’s overdose

    Coroner: Mom dies while trying to clean from son’s overdose

    Thursday, November 16 2017 11:02 AM EST2017-11-16 16:02:10 GMT

    Officials say a woman may have died after coming into contact with drugs while trying to clean up from her son’s suspected overdose.

    Officials say a woman may have died after coming into contact with drugs while trying to clean up from her son’s suspected overdose.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.