Dean Cain Visits Local Police Department

The West Virginia Parkways Authority is seeking corporate sponsors for the West Virginia Turnpike.
Papa John’s apologized Tuesday night for comments made by CEO John Schnatter blaming sluggish pizza sales on NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.
An increase in suicide rates among U.S. teens occurred at the same time social media use surged and a new analysis suggests there may be a link.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - An intruder and a police officer have been shot after a home invasion in Kanawha County. The crime took place on the 600 block of Albert Street in Charleston. According to responders, a police officer was shot. The police officer was not seriously injured as a result of the shooting. An intruder has been shot and is on the ground. It is not clear what the intruder's injuries are at this time. There were three total intruders according to responders. Charle...
The vehicle and the baby have been found safe by deputies.
Officials say a woman may have died after coming into contact with drugs while trying to clean up from her son’s suspected overdose.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Charleston late Thursday night. The victim was dropped off at CAMC General Hospital at around 11:30 p.m. The victim is a male and is described as in critical condition. According to dispatchers, it is believed he was shot on Charleston's west side. It is not known whether there is any connection to this shooting and a violent home invasion that took place approximately 20 minutes before hand. Cha...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - An official with the Ohio Attorney General's Office tells 13 News that the Meigs Local School Board president has been arrested for sexual assault. According to a criminal complaint, Larry D. Tucker, 55, of Pomeroy, has been charged with 3rd degree sexual assault. Tucker, in addition to being the Meigs Local School Board president, is a corrections officer for the Middleport Jail. The complaint describes Tucker admitting to sexually assaulting a...
Authorities say a mother died trying to save her 8-year-old daughter after the motorhome they lived in caught fire — neither survived the incident.
General Motors is recalling certain trucks worldwide to fix a fuel tank problem that increases the risk of a fire.
A medical examiner has ruled that the death of a 3-year-old boy whose body was found in a park’s underground sewage tank was an accidental drowning.
