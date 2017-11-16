Vehicle Stolen with Child in Backseat Found

UPDATE:

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The vehicle and the baby have been found safe by deputies.

According to the South Charleston Police Department, the vehicle was found at around 10:05 p.m. near Big River Electronics at Hewitt Drive and MacCorkle Avenue in between Jefferson and St. Albans in Kanawha County.

The driver of the stolen vehicle is a female and has been taken into custody.

The child was found to be in good condition and unharmed.

The vehicle, a 2008 Red Hyundai Elantra, was stolen not far away at 5527 MacCorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

ORIGINAL:

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Police are looking for a vehicle that was stolen with a baby in the backseat.

According to dispatchers along with South Charleston Police, officials are looking for a 2008 Red Hyundai Elantra with four doors.

The vehicle was stolen from 5527 MacCorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston.

Dispatchers say the West Virginia license plates is NJT-742.

The vehicle is described to have damage by the front doors.

The two-year-old child is described to having blonde hair and blue eyes, wearing a paw patrol onesie.

No Amber Alert has been issued at this time.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.