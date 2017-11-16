Update: Names Identified in Violent Home Invasion in Kanawha County

Two people were transported to the hospital after a tree fell in Central Park in Ashland, Kentucky. Boyd County dispatchers tell us that the tree fell shortly before noon today near 22nd st and Lexington Avenue. The tree fell on a vehicle and a female. There has been no word on the other victim, or the extent of the injuries that the female victim sustained. Ashland Police and Fire Departments responded as well as Boyd County Deputies and EMS. We will update with the latest infor...
The vehicle and the baby have been found safe by deputies.
We now know the name of the individuals involved in a violent home invasion in Kanawha County.
Authorities are investigating the death of a 23-month-old child after he became pinned under an oven in Ohio.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Charleston late Thursday night. The victim was dropped off at CAMC General Hospital at around 11:30 p.m. The victim is a male and is described as in critical condition. According to dispatchers, it is believed he was shot on Charleston's west side. It is not known whether there is any connection to this shooting and a violent home invasion that took place approximately 20 minutes before hand. Cha...
Authorities say a mother died trying to save her 8-year-old daughter after the motorhome they lived in caught fire — neither survived the incident.
The state highway patrol says crashes and fatalities jumped after Ohio adopted a 70 mph speed limit on many roads and highways.
A man in an electric wheelchair has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Huntington Wednesday evening. The incident took place around 6:30 p.m. on 19th Street West near Madison Avenue in Huntington. Dispatchers say that the person in the wheelchair was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Huntington Fire, Huntington Police, and Cabell County EMS responded to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) - The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force (PNTF), with assistance from the FBI, concluded a year-long investigation involving the trafficking of heroin into the Wood County area. According to a release from the Parkersburg Police Department, at approximately 6 a.m. Friday, an operation to arrest 18 people involved in this investigation began. This operation was conducted in three states, Parkersburg, West Virginia, Marietta, Ohio, and Detroit, Michigan. As a res...
Malcolm Young, guitarist and co-founder of pioneering rock band AC/DC, has passed away.
The U.S. Navy says a flight crew who drew a phallic symbol over a town will face punishment.
We now know the name of the individuals involved in a violent home invasion in Kanawha County.
The future of the coyotes that roam forests, cities and suburbs could hinge on the animals becoming the “wolves” of the East Coast.
On November 17, 2017, at approximately 6:45 pm, Kanawha County Detectives were requested to assist the Marmet Police Department with investigating a suspicious death on the Kroger’s parking lot in Marmet.
Officials say a woman may have died after coming into contact with drugs while trying to clean up from her son’s suspected overdose.
A report on the death of an 11-month-old is making headlines.
