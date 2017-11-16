Update: Names Identified in Violent Home Invasion in Kanawha County

UPDATE: 11/17/17 @ 4:45 p.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - We now know the name of the individuals involved in a violent home invasion in Kanawha County.

According to a press release from Charleston Police, at around 11:00 p.m. Patrolman Seth Johnson of the Charleston Police Department responded to 610 Albert Street in Charleston for a burglary call.

When Patrolman Johnson entered the residence, he immediately encountered gunfire from an individual identified as Seth Hardwick. Hardwick struck Patrolman Johnson once in the torso. The bullet struck Patrolman Johnson's vest, and he was not seriously injured as a result.

Patrolman Johnson returned fire, killing Hardwick. Another man, identified as Chrishawn Perkins was shot inside the residence by a responding member of the Charleston Police Department.

Christopher Perkins, 32, of Dunbar, Casey Tucker, 20, of Charleston, and Raynee Herman, 23, of Middleport, Ohio, were also located in and around the residence.

Upon questioning of Herman, Perkins, and Tucker and investigation of the scene, detectives learned that the five people met at the Go-Mart at the 1600 block of Bigley Avenue immediately before the incident and traveled together to the area of Albert Street.

All armed with handguns, four of them went to the home, with Herman waiting in the driver seat of the vehicle.

Hardwick kicked in the front door of the residence and he, Perkins, Perkins, and Tucker entered the home, where they held the occupants at gunpoint while demanding drugs and money.

Chrishawn Perkins was taken to the hospital. Christopher Perkins, Casey Tucker, and Raynee Herman admitted to the burglary and robbery.

ORIGINAL: 11/16/17 @ 11:30 p.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Several intruders and a police officer have been shot after a home invasion in Kanawha County.

The crime took place on the 600 block of Albert Street in Charleston at around 11:10 p.m.

Four black male intruders and one white male intruder entered the house, all armed with guns.

The homeowner ran out the back door of the home and is unharmed.

One of the intruders was shot by police and is dead. Two to three other intruders are wounded. There is no word on their condition at this time.

All five intruders have been accounted for, according to dispatchers.

According to responders, a police officer was shot. Responders say the officer was hit in his vest, but it did not go completely through the vest. He has been transported to the hospital to be checked out.

Charleston Police, South Charleston Police, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Kanawha County EMS have responded to the scene.