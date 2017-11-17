One Person in Critical Condition After Shooting in Charleston - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

One Person in Critical Condition After Shooting in Charleston

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Charleston late Thursday night.

The victim was dropped off at CAMC General Hospital at around 11:30 p.m.

The victim is a male and is described as in critical condition.

According to dispatchers, he was shot on Charleston's west side.

It is not known whether there is any connection to this shooting and a violent home invasion that took place approximately 20 minutes before hand.

Charleston Police is investigating.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

