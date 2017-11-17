Coal Miners save life with help of EMT training

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) - Coal Miners, James Phillips and Tommy Kenneda, saved the life of their co-worker after he was shocked with over 1,300 volts of electricity.

The two miners were putting in a high-voltage power line when a fuse sent a flash into the ground. The next thing they saw was their co-worker, Joey Atkins, lying unresponsive. Kenneda said that is when they stepped in to help.

"It was a natural instinct to go ahead and start working on him and do CPR and try to get him back to life," Kenneda said,

Phillips and Kenneda both took EMT training courses with Nick Lawrence, a Oceana Volunteer Firefighter and owner of Lawrence Mine Safety Training. They were able to give Atkins CPR and shock him with an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) which saved his life. Lawrence said more miners need to go through basic EMT training so more lives can be saved.

"There is a really big need for it because these guys are facing danger every single day and there are a lot of accidents that happen that not a lot of people know about," Lawrence explained.

Phillips and Kenneda were able to save the life of their co-worker because of the tools Lawrence gave them. Kenneda said that is a feeling he will never forget.

"It's a feeling you can't really describe, but it's probably one of the best feelings any medical provider would want to have just to save someone's life and get them back with their families," Kenneda said.

Joey Atkins is now healthy and back to work after this accident. He recently celebrated his 36th birthday.