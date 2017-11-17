Accident shuts down Route 52 after vehicle catches fire - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Accident shuts down Route 52 after vehicle catches fire

Posted: Updated:
By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 13 News that Route 52 westbound between South Point, OH and Ashland, KY has been shut down due to an accident.

It happened just after 10:30 A.M.

Dispatchers say two vehicles were involved and one caught fire.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

