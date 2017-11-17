"Inside West Virginia Politics" - The Legislature's Agenda

It may be a crisp fall day outside the West Virginia capitol, but there are some hot issues brewing inside. Lawmakers were in town this week for three days of interim meetings, and we'll hit all the highlights this Sunday, on our program, "Inside West Virginia Politics." Because the state has faced financial troubles in recent years, many members are already talking about the budget.

"I do not support and don't believe the House will be supporting any tax increase to balance that budget so to the extent that the numbers come in and we have to; if the revenue is not coming in at the level where the spending is, then we are going to have to make some reductions," said House Speaker Tim Armstead, (R) West Virginia.

The state's finances have been improving in recent months, but there are still challenges. Democrats say they want to avoid expensive Special Sessions on the budget, as we've had the past two years.

"I hope we really get to work on this early. Because for the past two year's we've really spent and extra month or two down here trying to pass a budget. That has seemed very difficult to do," said Del. Tim Miley, (D) Minority Leader.

Other items likely to be near the top of the agenda, include education reforms and funding; hiring more state corrections officers; and dealing with the ongoing opioid crisis, with treatment, prevention and law enforcement.

"A lot of times, people get access to opioids because it's in Grandma's medicine cabinet and they steel the pills. Or an individual gets a prescription that's for a very long period of time, fraudulently then sells them," said State Sen. Ryan Weld, (R) Majority Whip.

Delegates and Senators will also be dealing with transportation issues.

"So for an in depth look at the latest legislative agenda, join us Sunday for 'Inside West Virginia Politics," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.