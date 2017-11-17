Ohio extends time to apply for medical marijuana licenses

The Ohio Board of Pharmacy has extended hours to apply for medical marijuana dispensary licenses to accommodate a flood of last-minute filings.
Ohio Supreme Court justice William O’Neill claimed he had been sexually intimate with 50 women over the past 50 years, including a personal assistant to Senator Bob Taft and a senior adviser to a Progressive Insurance employee.
A group of teachers, public employees and retirees in West Virginia is objecting to proposed health insurance benefits cuts.
The Ohio Senate has passed legislation that would make it a crime for a doctor to perform an abortion if the fetus might have Down syndrome.
State lawmakers toured the Mined Minds program at the old Clendenin Middle School. The program trains ex-coal miners to become software developers.
It's been more than a year since historic flood waters killed 23 West Virginians and destroyed millions of dollars worth of property. Now a legislative committee is meeting with both federal and state agencies to start planning ways to better protect residents in the future.
West Virginia is considering adding employment requirements for roughly 170,000 people covered by Medicaid.
China Energy Investment Corp, the world’s largest power company by asset value, will invest $83.7 billion in shale gas, power and chemical projects in West Virginia.
Sometimes you just got to get it down on paper, and that’s what State Senator Charleta Tavares did with her open letter on sexual harassment at the Ohio Legislature.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) - The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force (PNTF), with assistance from the FBI, concluded a year-long investigation involving the trafficking of heroin into the Wood County area. According to a release from the Parkersburg Police Department, at approximately 6 a.m. Friday, an operation to arrest 18 people involved in this investigation began. This operation was conducted in three states, Parkersburg, West Virginia, Marietta, Ohio, and Detroit, Michigan. As a res...
Malcolm Young, guitarist and co-founder of pioneering rock band AC/DC, has passed away.
The U.S. Navy says a flight crew who drew a phallic symbol over a town will face punishment.
We now know the name of the individuals involved in a violent home invasion in Kanawha County.
The future of the coyotes that roam forests, cities and suburbs could hinge on the animals becoming the “wolves” of the East Coast.
On November 17, 2017, at approximately 6:45 pm, Kanawha County Detectives were requested to assist the Marmet Police Department with investigating a suspicious death on the Kroger’s parking lot in Marmet.
Officials say a woman may have died after coming into contact with drugs while trying to clean up from her son’s suspected overdose.
A report on the death of an 11-month-old is making headlines.
