Danica Patrick to end racing career at next year’s Indy 500

As Storms Approach, Power Outages Begin To Amass As Storms Approach, Power Outages Begin To Amass As storms and high winds approach the viewing area, power outages are beginning to pile up. Here is a list of the hardest hit areas so far. Wayne County- 5,204 Lincoln County- 2,506 Kanawha County- 729 Putnam County- 513 Fayette County- 455 Cabell County- 406 Logan County- 395 Clay County- 100 We will continue to update the list throughout the night.

'Cone Weed' Gets Christmas Makeover In North Carolina Town 'Cone Weed' Gets Christmas Makeover In North Carolina Town HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — At first, it was an orange traffic cone with a weed growing out of it. Now, the roadside attraction dubbed "Cone Weed" is something of a Christmas miracle to locals. WBTV reports someone decorated the "Cone Weed" with tinsel and ornaments last week. The weed has been growing unencumbered across from the Huntersville Fire Station for a year and has amassed a cult following. The fire station tweeted pictures of Cone Weed deck...

Frugal Fashion Friday Brings Out the Best Deals Frugal Fashion Friday Brings Out the Best Deals Black Friday is just around the corner. So, savvy shoppers are already preparing. We recently found a local boutique where you can stretch your dollar year round. In this week's Frugal Fashion Friday, we're hitting the racks at the YWCA's past and present store in Charleston! It's no fun bargain shopping alone. So I enlisted a co-worker, 13 News producer Shelby Spradling, who is a frugal fashionista to help me find the best deals. "We found these ...

Dean Cain Visits Local Police Department Dean Cain Visits Local Police Department Ceredo Police Department CEREDO, WV (WOWK) - A celebrity stopped by a local police station for an upcoming movie. According to the Ceredo Police Department, Dean Cain was at the station for filming that took place at the police station. The Ceredo Police Department has the "honor of playing a small role in the production of an upcoming movie starring Dean Cain." Cain is known for several roles, including playing as Superman in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, and played and ...

Woman refuses to remove 'F— Trump' decal from pickup Woman refuses to remove 'F— Trump' decal from pickup A Houston-area sheriff posted a photo of a truck with profanity against President Trump on Facebook Nov. 15, asking to speak with the driver (Sheriff Troy Nehls Photo) HOUSTON (AP) — The driver of a pickup displaying a profane message to President Donald Trump and his supporters in the Houston area says she won't remove the decal. Karen Fonseca says she's been repeatedly stopped by law officers, but that they have no grounds to issue a citation for the sticker that says "F*** Trump and F*** you for voting for him." Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls on Wednesday posted a photo of the truck message on Facebook alongsi...

Ohio State suspends 37 fraternities amidst hazing, alcohol investigations Ohio State suspends 37 fraternities amidst hazing, alcohol investigations Google Maps COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has suspended 37 fraternities, according to a Thursday press release. This includes all all social, recruitment and new member activities for Interfraternity Council (IFC) chapters. The university says it has been investigating 11 of the 37 chapters since the beginning of the year, mostly for cases involving hazing and alcohol. In an email to IFC presidents, senior director of sorority and fraternity life Ryan Lovell said the n...