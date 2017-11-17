Danica Patrick to end racing career at next year’s Indy 500 - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Danica Patrick to end racing career at next year’s Indy 500

Posted: Updated:

HOMESTEAD, FL (AP) — Danica Patrick says she will run in the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500 next year and then end her full-time racing career.

Patrick told The Associated Press on Friday it took her months to come to the realization that her career is over. The 35-year-old Patrick says once she accepted that then the idea of capping her run at Indianapolis Motor Speedway popped into her head.

She has been working on putting together “The Danica Double” over the last three weeks. Patrick would not reveal who she will drive for in either race next year, but the Indianapolis contender would be Chip Ganassi Racing.

Patrick is the only woman to have led laps in both the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • As Storms Approach, Power Outages Begin To Amass

    As Storms Approach, Power Outages Begin To Amass

    Saturday, November 18 2017 6:29 PM EST2017-11-18 23:29:27 GMT
    As storms and high winds approach the viewing area, power outages are beginning to pile up. Here is a list of the hardest hit areas so far. Wayne County- 5,204  Lincoln County- 2,506 Kanawha County- 729 Putnam County- 513 Fayette County- 455 Cabell County- 406 Logan County- 395 Clay County- 100 We will continue to update the list throughout the night.
    As storms and high winds approach the viewing area, power outages are beginning to pile up. Here is a list of the hardest hit areas so far. Wayne County- 5,204  Lincoln County- 2,506 Kanawha County- 729 Putnam County- 513 Fayette County- 455 Cabell County- 406 Logan County- 395 Clay County- 100 We will continue to update the list throughout the night.

  • ‘Cone Weed’ Gets Christmas Makeover In North Carolina Town

    ‘Cone Weed’ Gets Christmas Makeover In North Carolina Town

    Saturday, November 18 2017 1:57 PM EST2017-11-18 18:57:29 GMT
    HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — At first, it was an orange traffic cone with a weed growing out of it. Now, the roadside attraction dubbed “Cone Weed” is something of a Christmas miracle to locals. WBTV reports someone decorated the “Cone Weed” with tinsel and ornaments last week. The weed has been growing unencumbered across from the Huntersville Fire Station for a year and has amassed a cult following. The fire station tweeted pictures of Cone Weed deck...
    HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — At first, it was an orange traffic cone with a weed growing out of it. Now, the roadside attraction dubbed “Cone Weed” is something of a Christmas miracle to locals. WBTV reports someone decorated the “Cone Weed” with tinsel and ornaments last week. The weed has been growing unencumbered across from the Huntersville Fire Station for a year and has amassed a cult following. The fire station tweeted pictures of Cone Weed deck...

  • Malcolm Young, AC/DC guitarist and co-founder, dead at 64

    Malcolm Young, AC/DC guitarist and co-founder, dead at 64

    Saturday, November 18 2017 9:26 AM EST2017-11-18 14:26:55 GMT
    Courtesy: CBS NewsCourtesy: CBS News

    Malcolm Young, guitarist and co-founder of pioneering rock band AC/DC, has passed away.

    Malcolm Young, guitarist and co-founder of pioneering rock band AC/DC, has passed away.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.