Teacher caught waiting on floor with lit candles had sex with student, deputies say

On November 17, 2017, at approximately 6:45 pm, Kanawha County Detectives were requested to assist the Marmet Police Department with investigating a suspicious death on the Kroger’s parking lot in Marmet.
On November 17, 2017, at approximately 6:45 pm, Kanawha County Detectives were requested to assist the Marmet Police Department with investigating a suspicious death on the Kroger’s parking lot in Marmet.
PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) - The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force (PNTF), with assistance from the FBI, concluded a year-long investigation involving the trafficking of heroin into the Wood County area. According to a release from the Parkersburg Police Department, at approximately 6 a.m. Friday, an operation to arrest 18 people involved in this investigation began. This operation was conducted in three states, Parkersburg, West Virginia, Marietta, Ohio, and Detroit, Michigan. As a res...
PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) - The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force (PNTF), with assistance from the FBI, concluded a year-long investigation involving the trafficking of heroin into the Wood County area. According to a release from the Parkersburg Police Department, at approximately 6 a.m. Friday, an operation to arrest 18 people involved in this investigation began. This operation was conducted in three states, Parkersburg, West Virginia, Marietta, Ohio, and Detroit, Michigan. As a res...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - An official with the Ohio Attorney General's Office tells 13 News that the Meigs Local School Board president has been arrested for sexual assault. According to a criminal complaint, Larry D. Tucker, 55, of Pomeroy, has been charged with 3rd degree sexual assault. Tucker, in addition to being the Meigs Local School Board president, is a corrections officer for the Middleport Jail. The complaint describes Tucker admitting to sexually assaulting a...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - An official with the Ohio Attorney General's Office tells 13 News that the Meigs Local School Board president has been arrested for sexual assault. According to a criminal complaint, Larry D. Tucker, 55, of Pomeroy, has been charged with 3rd degree sexual assault. Tucker, in addition to being the Meigs Local School Board president, is a corrections officer for the Middleport Jail. The complaint describes Tucker admitting to sexually assaulting a...
Federal prosecutors say three pastors in Ohio conspired to recruit teen girls to have sex with them and shared photos and videos of the girls.
Federal prosecutors say three pastors in Ohio conspired to recruit teen girls to have sex with them and shared photos and videos of the girls.
Fayette County Deputies are investigating after they say a woman stabbed her ex-husband Thursday morning.
Fayette County Deputies are investigating after they say a woman stabbed her ex-husband Thursday morning.
A man is behind bars after Raleigh County deputies said he followed a school bus with children on board while waving around what appeared to be a rifle.
A man is behind bars after Raleigh County deputies said he followed a school bus with children on board while waving around what appeared to be a rifle.
Charleston Police Chief Steve Cooper tells 13 News that Andre "A3" Williamson is back in custody after escaping home confinement yesterday evening.
Charleston Police Chief Steve Cooper tells 13 News that Andre "A3" Williamson is back in custody after escaping home confinement yesterday evening.
Cult leader Charles Manson is hospitalized in Bakersfield, California, for an unspecified medical problem.
Cult leader Charles Manson is hospitalized in Bakersfield, California, for an unspecified medical problem.
Deputies are looking for three people after a hot dog stand was robbed at knifepoint in Boone County.
Deputies are looking for three people after a hot dog stand was robbed at knifepoint in Boone County.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) - The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force (PNTF), with assistance from the FBI, concluded a year-long investigation involving the trafficking of heroin into the Wood County area. According to a release from the Parkersburg Police Department, at approximately 6 a.m. Friday, an operation to arrest 18 people involved in this investigation began. This operation was conducted in three states, Parkersburg, West Virginia, Marietta, Ohio, and Detroit, Michigan. As a res...
PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) - The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force (PNTF), with assistance from the FBI, concluded a year-long investigation involving the trafficking of heroin into the Wood County area. According to a release from the Parkersburg Police Department, at approximately 6 a.m. Friday, an operation to arrest 18 people involved in this investigation began. This operation was conducted in three states, Parkersburg, West Virginia, Marietta, Ohio, and Detroit, Michigan. As a res...
Malcolm Young, guitarist and co-founder of pioneering rock band AC/DC, has passed away.
Malcolm Young, guitarist and co-founder of pioneering rock band AC/DC, has passed away.
The U.S. Navy says a flight crew who drew a phallic symbol over a town will face punishment.
The U.S. Navy says a flight crew who drew a phallic symbol over a town will face punishment.
We now know the name of the individuals involved in a violent home invasion in Kanawha County.
We now know the name of the individuals involved in a violent home invasion in Kanawha County.
The future of the coyotes that roam forests, cities and suburbs could hinge on the animals becoming the “wolves” of the East Coast.
The future of the coyotes that roam forests, cities and suburbs could hinge on the animals becoming the “wolves” of the East Coast.
On November 17, 2017, at approximately 6:45 pm, Kanawha County Detectives were requested to assist the Marmet Police Department with investigating a suspicious death on the Kroger’s parking lot in Marmet.
On November 17, 2017, at approximately 6:45 pm, Kanawha County Detectives were requested to assist the Marmet Police Department with investigating a suspicious death on the Kroger’s parking lot in Marmet.
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!
Officials say a woman may have died after coming into contact with drugs while trying to clean up from her son’s suspected overdose.
Officials say a woman may have died after coming into contact with drugs while trying to clean up from her son’s suspected overdose.
A report on the death of an 11-month-old is making headlines.
A report on the death of an 11-month-old is making headlines.