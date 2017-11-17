UPDATE: 3 Wanted in Major West Virginia Heroin Trafficking Bust - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: 3 Wanted in Major West Virginia Heroin Trafficking Bust Now In Custody

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) - The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force (PNTF), with assistance from the FBI, concluded a year-long investigation involving the trafficking of heroin into the Wood County area.

According to a release from the Parkersburg Police Department, at approximately 6 a.m. Friday, an operation to arrest 18 people involved in this investigation began.

This operation was conducted in three states, Parkersburg, West Virginia, Marietta, Ohio, and Detroit, Michigan.

As a result of the operation today, agents with the FBI, PNTF, Parkersburg Police, and the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, made a total of 15 individual arrests.

Seven of the arrests made were on federal indictments for conspiracy to deliver controlled substance charges.

Eight individuals were arrested on state felony charges of conspiracy to deliver heroin and one count of delivery of heroin.

The investigation, although long term, will have a significant impact on the availability of heroin in the Wood County area.

The agencies involved are proud of the outcome of this case and the PNTF is committed to locating, identifying, and prosecuting those persons who bring this poison into our community.

The public is advised that if they know the whereabouts of the three wanted persons to contact law enforcement or leave anonymous tips at parkersburgpolice.com. or private message us here on our Facebook page.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

FEDERAL ARRESTS

  • Dennis Deangelo Carter, 27, from Warren, Michigan. Charge: Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance
  • Joseph Denard Reeder-Shaw, 32, from Parkersburg, WV. Charge: Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance
  • Jennifer Louise Benson, 35, from Parkersburg, WV. Charge: Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance
  • Debra Lynn Martin, 34, from Parkersburg, WV. Charge: Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance
  • Rachel Naomi Kuhn, 35, from Parkersburg, WV. Charge: Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance
  • Kennedy Michele Walker, 22, from Vienna, WV. Charge: Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance
  • Jonathon E. Brown, 36, from Parkersburg, WV. Charge: Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance
  • Bernard Tonyo Spann, 33, from Parkersburg, WV. Wanted for conspiracy to deliver controlled substance.

STATE ARRESTS

  • Kristie Jo Sellers, 32, from Parkersburg, WV. Charge: Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance
  • Mellissa Ann VanFossen, 33, from Parkersburg, WV. Charge: Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance
  • Gabrielle Marie Bradshaw- Toler, 23, from Vienna, WV. Charge: Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance
  • Clarence Edward Toler, 35, from Vienna,WV. Charge: Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance
  • Melissa Maria Stevens, 39, from Williamstown, WV. Charge: Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance
  • Lindsey Mae Tornes, 27, from Marietta, OH. Charge: Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance
  • Torie Melissa Clegg, 28, from Vienna, WV. Charge: Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance
  • Deonte E. Lindsey, 31, from Parkersburg, WV. Charge: Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.
  • Robert Joe Cross, 34, from Parkersburg, WV. Wanted for conspiracy to deliver controlled substance.
  • Teresa L. Allender, 56, from Parkersburg, WV Wanted for conspiracy to deliver controlled substance.

