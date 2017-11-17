Frugal Fashion Friday Brings Out the Best Deals

Black Friday is just around the corner. So, savvy shoppers are already preparing. We recently found a local boutique where you can stretch your dollar year round. In this week’s Frugal Fashion Friday, we’re hitting the racks at the YWCA’s past and present store in Charleston!

It’s no fun bargain shopping alone. So I enlisted a co-worker, 13 News producer Shelby Spradling, who is a frugal fashionista to help me find the best deals.

“We found these in their bargain basement, where prices truly hit rock bottom,” exclaimed Spradling.

“The first weekend of every month, you can go down and get everything you can fit in a bag for three dollars on that Friday and two dollars on that Saturday,” stated Erin Turner, Director of the YWCA’s retail shop. “And, people have a great time!”

“$2 per bag, that’s amazing,” exclaims Abney.

“$2 for what you can fit in a bag, thats great,” Spradling said.

Director of the YWCA’s retail shop, Erin Turner says that upstairs is designed to have a different setting.

“We do try to operate our upper floor as a boutique,” Turner said. “We really try to get current good brand names, good quality and have a really comfortable fun feel to the store.”

“I can't wait to try this on,” Abney said.

And it didn’t take us long to find some real steals!

“You can't go wrong with black and velvet,” Spradling added.

“And it’s a classic style and it will be in style for the next 50 years,” Abney said.

“I looked at the price tag, $10,” Spradling exclamined. “Thats it!”

Next up, Another fabulous find.

“Black dress #2, and you can never have too many little black dresses,” said Spradling. “And this one fits perfect. And this one is only $8, even better.”

And don’t forget to ask about special deals. Thrift stores have sales too!

Shelby’s grand total?

“Two dresses for under $20!,” Spradling exclaimed. “They are so versatile. Yay!”

I was hoping to have Shelby’s luck.

“So, my first outfit of the day, love this little black dress and it’s from New York & Company and it’s brand new,” declared Abney. “$7 for my jacket, $10 for my dress and only $5 for my shoes. Just over $20 would get you this entire outfit.”

But, I wanted to really put my shopping skills to the test and get another outfit for under $20!

“This great Jones New York jacket is only $7, this herringbone skirt only $5 and shoes $5 as well,” Abney said “So, for shoes, skirt and jacket, this outfit will only set me back $17. Not too shabby.”

And while we certainly embraced the ‘fun feel’ of the store, Erin mentioned it was also great to know that our purchases helped other women in our community.

“The goal of the store is mainly to raise funds to support YWCA's victims of domestic violence,” Turner said. “We have two programs we support directly.

We have the Shanklin Center which is our center for our abused elder women and then we have Alisha McCormick homes which is a transitional housing program for women coming out of the domestic violence programs.”

