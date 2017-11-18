Man Found Dead Of Suspected Overdose At Marmet Kroger Identified - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man Found Dead Of Suspected Overdose At Marmet Kroger Identified

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect

UPDATE:

Kanawha County Sheriff's have identified the man found dead in a vehicle from an apparent overdose at Kroger in Marmet.

Deputies tell us that the man is Mark A. Withrow from the Charleston area.

Authorities tell us Withrow was born in1974, so that would make him either 42 or 43 years of age.

ORIGINAL:

Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's sent the following release after an overdose death at Kroger in Marmet Friday evening.

On November 17, 2017, at approximately 6:45 pm, Kanawha County Detectives were requested to assist the Marmet Police Department with investigating a suspicious death on the Kroger’s parking lot in Marmet.

A male was discovered deceased in a vehicle being driven by a female.  Preliminary examination of the deceased male indicated that he may have died as a result of an overdose; however the body was sent to the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. 

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Detectives began to investigate from where the deceased male obtained the illicit drugs.

Interviews conducted assisted in the identification of a male who was known as “Chops” and a female known as “Valerie”, who were distributing heroin in the Hernshaw area. 

The investigation led Detectives, Patrol units, and a K-9 unit to 87 Carnation Drive, Hernshaw, Kanawha County.   After speaking to residents in the community it was discovered that the occupants of 87 Carnation Drive had left and went to a nearby family members residence.   

Deputies approached the residence and found Valerie Kay Ramey, 40 years old, from Hernshaw and FaShawn Lorenzo Cannon, 27 years old, from Detroit Michigan, inside. 

Deputies discovered a pistol, a large amount of suspected heroin packaged for sale, and prescription medication believed to be oxycodone.    Valeria K. Ramey and FaShawn L. Cannon were arrested and charged with the felony offense of possession with intent to deliver narcotics.  

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Man Found Dead Of Suspected Overdose At Marmet Kroger Identified

    Man Found Dead Of Suspected Overdose At Marmet Kroger Identified

    Saturday, November 18 2017 11:05 PM EST2017-11-19 04:05:33 GMT

    On November 17, 2017, at approximately 6:45 pm, Kanawha County Detectives were requested to assist the Marmet Police Department with investigating a suspicious death on the Kroger’s parking lot in Marmet. 

    On November 17, 2017, at approximately 6:45 pm, Kanawha County Detectives were requested to assist the Marmet Police Department with investigating a suspicious death on the Kroger’s parking lot in Marmet. 

  • Police Search For Armed Robbery Suspect In Huntington

    Police Search For Armed Robbery Suspect In Huntington

    Saturday, November 18 2017 9:58 PM EST2017-11-19 02:58:19 GMT
    Huntington Police are searching for an Armed Robbery suspect. The robbery took place at the Dollar General on Norway Avenue Saturday evening. The suspect was armed with a handgun and some sort of face covering. The suspect fled on foot and Huntington PD is using a K-9 Unit to search for the suspect. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    Huntington Police are searching for an Armed Robbery suspect. The robbery took place at the Dollar General on Norway Avenue Saturday evening. The suspect was armed with a handgun and some sort of face covering. The suspect fled on foot and Huntington PD is using a K-9 Unit to search for the suspect. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • SLIDESHOW: 15 Arrested, 3 Wanted in Major West Virginia Heroin Trafficking Bust

    SLIDESHOW: 15 Arrested, 3 Wanted in Major West Virginia Heroin Trafficking Bust

    Friday, November 17 2017 8:27 PM EST2017-11-18 01:27:15 GMT
    West Virginia has worst overdose death rate in the nation.West Virginia has worst overdose death rate in the nation.

    PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) - The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force (PNTF), with assistance from the FBI, concluded a year-long investigation involving the trafficking of heroin into the Wood County area. According to a release from the Parkersburg Police Department, at approximately 6 a.m. Friday, an operation to arrest 18 people involved in this investigation began. This operation was conducted in three states, Parkersburg, West Virginia, Marietta, Ohio, and Detroit, Michigan. As a res...

    PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) - The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force (PNTF), with assistance from the FBI, concluded a year-long investigation involving the trafficking of heroin into the Wood County area. According to a release from the Parkersburg Police Department, at approximately 6 a.m. Friday, an operation to arrest 18 people involved in this investigation began. This operation was conducted in three states, Parkersburg, West Virginia, Marietta, Ohio, and Detroit, Michigan. As a res...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Downed Power Line Has Traffic And Street Lights Off On Corridor G

    Downed Power Line Has Traffic And Street Lights Off On Corridor G

    Saturday, November 18 2017 10:04 PM EST2017-11-19 03:04:25 GMT
    A downed power pole on Corridor G near Fledderjohn Road has traffic and street lights out. A live power line is currently draped across Corridor G and has traffic shut down in both north and south bound lanes. AEP and law enforcement are currently on scene and in route to handle the situation. We have a crew in route and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available. 
    A downed power pole on Corridor G near Fledderjohn Road has traffic and street lights out. A live power line is currently draped across Corridor G and has traffic shut down in both north and south bound lanes. AEP and law enforcement are currently on scene and in route to handle the situation. We have a crew in route and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available. 

  • SLIDESHOW: 15 Arrested, 3 Wanted in Major West Virginia Heroin Trafficking Bust

    SLIDESHOW: 15 Arrested, 3 Wanted in Major West Virginia Heroin Trafficking Bust

    Friday, November 17 2017 8:27 PM EST2017-11-18 01:27:15 GMT
    West Virginia has worst overdose death rate in the nation.West Virginia has worst overdose death rate in the nation.

    PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) - The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force (PNTF), with assistance from the FBI, concluded a year-long investigation involving the trafficking of heroin into the Wood County area. According to a release from the Parkersburg Police Department, at approximately 6 a.m. Friday, an operation to arrest 18 people involved in this investigation began. This operation was conducted in three states, Parkersburg, West Virginia, Marietta, Ohio, and Detroit, Michigan. As a res...

    PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) - The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force (PNTF), with assistance from the FBI, concluded a year-long investigation involving the trafficking of heroin into the Wood County area. According to a release from the Parkersburg Police Department, at approximately 6 a.m. Friday, an operation to arrest 18 people involved in this investigation began. This operation was conducted in three states, Parkersburg, West Virginia, Marietta, Ohio, and Detroit, Michigan. As a res...

  • Man Found Dead Of Suspected Overdose At Marmet Kroger Identified

    Man Found Dead Of Suspected Overdose At Marmet Kroger Identified

    Saturday, November 18 2017 11:05 PM EST2017-11-19 04:05:33 GMT

    On November 17, 2017, at approximately 6:45 pm, Kanawha County Detectives were requested to assist the Marmet Police Department with investigating a suspicious death on the Kroger’s parking lot in Marmet. 

    On November 17, 2017, at approximately 6:45 pm, Kanawha County Detectives were requested to assist the Marmet Police Department with investigating a suspicious death on the Kroger’s parking lot in Marmet. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.