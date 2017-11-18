Man Found Dead Of Suspected Overdose At Marmet Kroger Identified

UPDATE:

Kanawha County Sheriff's have identified the man found dead in a vehicle from an apparent overdose at Kroger in Marmet.

Deputies tell us that the man is Mark A. Withrow from the Charleston area.

Authorities tell us Withrow was born in1974, so that would make him either 42 or 43 years of age.

ORIGINAL:

Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's sent the following release after an overdose death at Kroger in Marmet Friday evening.

On November 17, 2017, at approximately 6:45 pm, Kanawha County Detectives were requested to assist the Marmet Police Department with investigating a suspicious death on the Kroger’s parking lot in Marmet.

A male was discovered deceased in a vehicle being driven by a female. Preliminary examination of the deceased male indicated that he may have died as a result of an overdose; however the body was sent to the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Detectives began to investigate from where the deceased male obtained the illicit drugs.

Interviews conducted assisted in the identification of a male who was known as “Chops” and a female known as “Valerie”, who were distributing heroin in the Hernshaw area.

The investigation led Detectives, Patrol units, and a K-9 unit to 87 Carnation Drive, Hernshaw, Kanawha County. After speaking to residents in the community it was discovered that the occupants of 87 Carnation Drive had left and went to a nearby family members residence.

Deputies approached the residence and found Valerie Kay Ramey, 40 years old, from Hernshaw and FaShawn Lorenzo Cannon, 27 years old, from Detroit Michigan, inside.

Deputies discovered a pistol, a large amount of suspected heroin packaged for sale, and prescription medication believed to be oxycodone. Valeria K. Ramey and FaShawn L. Cannon were arrested and charged with the felony offense of possession with intent to deliver narcotics.