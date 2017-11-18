Falling Tree In Eastern Kentucky Sends 2 People To The Hospital

Two people were transported to the hospital after a tree fell in Central Park in Ashland, Kentucky.

Boyd County dispatchers tell us that the tree fell shortly before noon today near 22nd st and Lexington Avenue.

The tree fell on a vehicle and a female.

There has been no word on the other victim, or the extent of the injuries that the female victim sustained.

Ashland Police and Fire Departments responded as well as Boyd County Deputies and EMS.

Ashland Police had this to say:

The area has experienced some high winds today that are expected to continue throughout the evening. The winds have already caused a tree to fall in Central Park. Due to concerns for the safety of visitors Central Park will be closed for the remainder of the day. The park will reopen tomorrow at the normal time.

