As Storms Approach, Power Outages Begin To Amass - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

As Storms Approach, Power Outages Begin To Amass

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect

As storms and high winds approach the viewing area, power outages are beginning to pile up.

Here is a list of the hardest hit areas so far.

  • Wayne County- 5,204 
  • Lincoln County- 2,506
  • Kanawha County- 4,041
  • Putnam County- 513
  • Fayette County- 455
  • Cabell County- 406
  • Logan County- 395
  • Clay County- 100

We will continue to update the list throughout the night.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • As Storms Approach, Power Outages Begin To Amass

    As Storms Approach, Power Outages Begin To Amass

    Saturday, November 18 2017 10:20 PM EST2017-11-19 03:20:50 GMT

    As storms and high winds approach the viewing area, power outages are beginning to pile up. Here is a list of the hardest hit areas so far. Wayne County- 5,204  Lincoln County- 2,506 Kanawha County- 729 Putnam County- 513 Fayette County- 455 Cabell County- 406 Logan County- 395 Clay County- 100 We will continue to update the list throughout the night.

    As storms and high winds approach the viewing area, power outages are beginning to pile up. Here is a list of the hardest hit areas so far. Wayne County- 5,204  Lincoln County- 2,506 Kanawha County- 729 Putnam County- 513 Fayette County- 455 Cabell County- 406 Logan County- 395 Clay County- 100 We will continue to update the list throughout the night.

  • David Cassidy, "Partridge Family" Star, Hospitalized In Florida, Representative Says

    David Cassidy, "Partridge Family" Star, Hospitalized In Florida, Representative Says

    Saturday, November 18 2017 8:00 PM EST2017-11-19 01:00:17 GMT
    NEW YORK -- "Partridge Family" star David Cassidy has been hospitalized in Florida.  His publicist, JoAnn Geffen, told CBS News that Cassidy is "currently conscious and surrounded by family." TMZ first reported that Cassidy had been hospitalized due to organ failure. His brother, Shaun Cassidy, posted on Facebook that the messages of support "mean the world to all of us." The 67-year-old said earlier this year that he wa...
    NEW YORK -- "Partridge Family" star David Cassidy has been hospitalized in Florida.  His publicist, JoAnn Geffen, told CBS News that Cassidy is "currently conscious and surrounded by family." TMZ first reported that Cassidy had been hospitalized due to organ failure. His brother, Shaun Cassidy, posted on Facebook that the messages of support "mean the world to all of us." The 67-year-old said earlier this year that he wa...

  • ‘Cone Weed’ Gets Christmas Makeover In North Carolina Town

    ‘Cone Weed’ Gets Christmas Makeover In North Carolina Town

    Saturday, November 18 2017 1:57 PM EST2017-11-18 18:57:29 GMT
    HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — At first, it was an orange traffic cone with a weed growing out of it. Now, the roadside attraction dubbed “Cone Weed” is something of a Christmas miracle to locals. WBTV reports someone decorated the “Cone Weed” with tinsel and ornaments last week. The weed has been growing unencumbered across from the Huntersville Fire Station for a year and has amassed a cult following. The fire station tweeted pictures of Cone Weed deck...
    HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — At first, it was an orange traffic cone with a weed growing out of it. Now, the roadside attraction dubbed “Cone Weed” is something of a Christmas miracle to locals. WBTV reports someone decorated the “Cone Weed” with tinsel and ornaments last week. The weed has been growing unencumbered across from the Huntersville Fire Station for a year and has amassed a cult following. The fire station tweeted pictures of Cone Weed deck...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Downed Power Line Has Traffic And Street Lights Off On Corridor G

    Downed Power Line Has Traffic And Street Lights Off On Corridor G

    Saturday, November 18 2017 10:04 PM EST2017-11-19 03:04:25 GMT
    A downed power pole on Corridor G near Fledderjohn Road has traffic and street lights out. A live power line is currently draped across Corridor G and has traffic shut down in both north and south bound lanes. AEP and law enforcement are currently on scene and in route to handle the situation. We have a crew in route and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available. 
    A downed power pole on Corridor G near Fledderjohn Road has traffic and street lights out. A live power line is currently draped across Corridor G and has traffic shut down in both north and south bound lanes. AEP and law enforcement are currently on scene and in route to handle the situation. We have a crew in route and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available. 

  • SLIDESHOW: 15 Arrested, 3 Wanted in Major West Virginia Heroin Trafficking Bust

    SLIDESHOW: 15 Arrested, 3 Wanted in Major West Virginia Heroin Trafficking Bust

    Friday, November 17 2017 8:27 PM EST2017-11-18 01:27:15 GMT
    West Virginia has worst overdose death rate in the nation.West Virginia has worst overdose death rate in the nation.

    PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) - The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force (PNTF), with assistance from the FBI, concluded a year-long investigation involving the trafficking of heroin into the Wood County area. According to a release from the Parkersburg Police Department, at approximately 6 a.m. Friday, an operation to arrest 18 people involved in this investigation began. This operation was conducted in three states, Parkersburg, West Virginia, Marietta, Ohio, and Detroit, Michigan. As a res...

    PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) - The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force (PNTF), with assistance from the FBI, concluded a year-long investigation involving the trafficking of heroin into the Wood County area. According to a release from the Parkersburg Police Department, at approximately 6 a.m. Friday, an operation to arrest 18 people involved in this investigation began. This operation was conducted in three states, Parkersburg, West Virginia, Marietta, Ohio, and Detroit, Michigan. As a res...

  • Man Found Dead Of Suspected Overdose At Marmet Kroger Identified

    Man Found Dead Of Suspected Overdose At Marmet Kroger Identified

    Saturday, November 18 2017 11:05 PM EST2017-11-19 04:05:33 GMT

    On November 17, 2017, at approximately 6:45 pm, Kanawha County Detectives were requested to assist the Marmet Police Department with investigating a suspicious death on the Kroger’s parking lot in Marmet. 

    On November 17, 2017, at approximately 6:45 pm, Kanawha County Detectives were requested to assist the Marmet Police Department with investigating a suspicious death on the Kroger’s parking lot in Marmet. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.