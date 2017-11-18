As Storms Approach, Power Outages Begin To Amass

As storms and high winds approach the viewing area, power outages are beginning to pile up. Here is a list of the hardest hit areas so far. Wayne County- 5,204 Lincoln County- 2,506 Kanawha County- 729 Putnam County- 513 Fayette County- 455 Cabell County- 406 Logan County- 395 Clay County- 100 We will continue to update the list throughout the night.
Malcolm Young, guitarist and co-founder of pioneering rock band AC/DC, has passed away.
Black Friday is just around the corner. So, savvy shoppers are already preparing. We recently found a local boutique where you can stretch your dollar year round. In this week’s Frugal Fashion Friday, we’re hitting the racks at the YWCA’s past and present store in Charleston! It’s no fun bargain shopping alone. So I enlisted a co-worker, 13 News producer Shelby Spradling, who is a frugal fashionista to help me find the best deals. “We found these ...
Danica Patrick says she will run in the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500 next year and then end her full-time racing career.
The future of the coyotes that roam forests, cities and suburbs could hinge on the animals becoming the “wolves” of the East Coast.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) - The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force (PNTF), with assistance from the FBI, concluded a year-long investigation involving the trafficking of heroin into the Wood County area. According to a release from the Parkersburg Police Department, at approximately 6 a.m. Friday, an operation to arrest 18 people involved in this investigation began. This operation was conducted in three states, Parkersburg, West Virginia, Marietta, Ohio, and Detroit, Michigan. As a res...
On November 17, 2017, at approximately 6:45 pm, Kanawha County Detectives were requested to assist the Marmet Police Department with investigating a suspicious death on the Kroger’s parking lot in Marmet.
The U.S. Navy says a flight crew who drew a phallic symbol over a town will face punishment.
