Downed Power Line In Dunbar Ignites Brush Fire

Two people were transported to the hospital after a tree fell in Central Park in Ashland, Kentucky. Boyd County dispatchers tell us that the tree fell shortly before noon today near 22nd st and Lexington Avenue. The tree fell on a vehicle and a female. There has been no word on the other victim, or the extent of the injuries that the female victim sustained. Ashland Police and Fire Departments responded as well as Boyd County Deputies and EMS. We will update with the latest infor...
The vehicle and the baby have been found safe by deputies.
We now know the name of the individuals involved in a violent home invasion in Kanawha County.
Authorities are investigating the death of a 23-month-old child after he became pinned under an oven in Ohio.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Charleston late Thursday night. The victim was dropped off at CAMC General Hospital at around 11:30 p.m. The victim is a male and is described as in critical condition. According to dispatchers, it is believed he was shot on Charleston's west side. It is not known whether there is any connection to this shooting and a violent home invasion that took place approximately 20 minutes before hand. Cha...
Authorities say a mother died trying to save her 8-year-old daughter after the motorhome they lived in caught fire — neither survived the incident.
The state highway patrol says crashes and fatalities jumped after Ohio adopted a 70 mph speed limit on many roads and highways.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) - The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force (PNTF), with assistance from the FBI, concluded a year-long investigation involving the trafficking of heroin into the Wood County area. According to a release from the Parkersburg Police Department, at approximately 6 a.m. Friday, an operation to arrest 18 people involved in this investigation began. This operation was conducted in three states, Parkersburg, West Virginia, Marietta, Ohio, and Detroit, Michigan. As a res...
On November 17, 2017, at approximately 6:45 pm, Kanawha County Detectives were requested to assist the Marmet Police Department with investigating a suspicious death on the Kroger’s parking lot in Marmet.
As storms and high winds approach the viewing area, power outages are beginning to pile up. Here is a list of the hardest hit areas so far. Wayne County- 5,204 Lincoln County- 2,506 Kanawha County- 729 Putnam County- 513 Fayette County- 455 Cabell County- 406 Logan County- 395 Clay County- 100 We will continue to update the list throughout the night.
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!
Malcolm Young, guitarist and co-founder of pioneering rock band AC/DC, has passed away.
The future of the coyotes that roam forests, cities and suburbs could hinge on the animals becoming the “wolves” of the East Coast.
The U.S. Navy says a flight crew who drew a phallic symbol over a town will face punishment.
