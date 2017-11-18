Police Search For Armed Robbery Suspect In Huntington - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police Search For Armed Robbery Suspect In Huntington

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Huntington Police are searching for an Armed Robbery suspect.

The robbery took place at the Dollar General on Norway Avenue Saturday evening.

The suspect was armed with a handgun and some sort of face covering.

The suspect fled on foot and Huntington PD is using a K-9 Unit to search for the suspect.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

