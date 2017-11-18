Police Search For Armed Robbery Suspect In Huntington

On November 17, 2017, at approximately 6:45 pm, Kanawha County Detectives were requested to assist the Marmet Police Department with investigating a suspicious death on the Kroger’s parking lot in Marmet.

On November 17, 2017, at approximately 6:45 pm, Kanawha County Detectives were requested to assist the Marmet Police Department with investigating a suspicious death on the Kroger’s parking lot in Marmet.

Huntington Police are searching for an Armed Robbery suspect. The robbery took place at the Dollar General on Norway Avenue Saturday evening. The suspect was armed with a handgun and some sort of face covering. The suspect fled on foot and Huntington PD is using a K-9 Unit to search for the suspect. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Huntington Police are searching for an Armed Robbery suspect. The robbery took place at the Dollar General on Norway Avenue Saturday evening. The suspect was armed with a handgun and some sort of face covering. The suspect fled on foot and Huntington PD is using a K-9 Unit to search for the suspect. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Huntington Police are searching for an Armed Robbery suspect. The robbery took place at the Dollar General on Norway Avenue Saturday evening. The suspect was armed with a handgun and some sort of face covering. The suspect fled on foot and Huntington PD is using a K-9 Unit to search for the suspect. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Huntington Police are searching for an Armed Robbery suspect. The robbery took place at the Dollar General on Norway Avenue Saturday evening. The suspect was armed with a handgun and some sort of face covering. The suspect fled on foot and Huntington PD is using a K-9 Unit to search for the suspect. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) - The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force (PNTF), with assistance from the FBI, concluded a year-long investigation involving the trafficking of heroin into the Wood County area. According to a release from the Parkersburg Police Department, at approximately 6 a.m. Friday, an operation to arrest 18 people involved in this investigation began. This operation was conducted in three states, Parkersburg, West Virginia, Marietta, Ohio, and Detroit, Michigan. As a res...

PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) - The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force (PNTF), with assistance from the FBI, concluded a year-long investigation involving the trafficking of heroin into the Wood County area. According to a release from the Parkersburg Police Department, at approximately 6 a.m. Friday, an operation to arrest 18 people involved in this investigation began. This operation was conducted in three states, Parkersburg, West Virginia, Marietta, Ohio, and Detroit, Michigan. As a res...

YUKON, Okla. (WNCN) — An Oklahoma chemistry teacher is behind bars after deputies discovered she was having sex with one of her students. Hunter Day, 22, was arrested after deputies pretended to be the boy arriving at her home for another sexual encounter. “This is a classic case of a serious breach of public trust. School teachers are entrusted to protect and educate our children, not to engage in an unlawful sexual relationship with them,” said Chris West, Canadi...