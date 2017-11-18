UPDATE: Suspect In Armed Robbery Identified

UPDATE:

Huntington Police have identified the suspect in last night's Armed Robbery of The Dollar General Store on Norway Avenue.

The suspect in Matthew Corrigan.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Corrigan, you are asked to contact the Huntington Police Department.

ORIGINAL:

Huntington Police are searching for an Armed Robbery suspect.

The robbery took place at the Dollar General on Norway Avenue Saturday evening.

The suspect was armed with a handgun and some sort of face covering.

The suspect fled on foot and Huntington PD is using a K-9 Unit to search for the suspect.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.