Downed Power Line Has Traffic And Street Lights Off On Corridor G

A downed power pole on Corridor G near Fledderjohn Road has traffic and street lights out. A live power line is currently draped across Corridor G and has traffic shut down in both north and south bound lanes. AEP and law enforcement are currently on scene and in route to handle the situation. We have a crew in route and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

