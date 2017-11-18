Downed Power Line Has Traffic And Street Lights Off On Corridor - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Downed Power Line Has Traffic And Street Lights Off On Corridor G

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
A downed power pole on Corridor G near Fledderjohn Road has traffic and street lights out.

A live power line is currently draped across Corridor G and has traffic shut down in both north and south bound lanes.

AEP and law enforcement are currently on scene and in route to handle the situation.

We have a crew in route and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available. 

