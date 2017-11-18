Mission West Virginia Celebrates 20 yr. Anniversary

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)---"I cannot see a future without us continuing to work with the foster adoptive families." After 20 years of helping communities out that is one of the first things Executive Director of Mission West Virginia David Rogers, had to say.

Mission West Virginia (MWV) is known for their active roles in building families through foster care and adoption, with the framework program. "It's been a lot of fun and we've had an impact in a lot of young peoples lives," Rogers added.

Over the past 20 years MWV has even inspired one of their own to adopt. Rachel Kinder, the director of the framework program, deals directly with kids in foster care every day.

Kinder felt it was time for her family to do something about the on-going problem. "I have seen so many families get match with kids. Some with young kids like me and some with teenagers and there are just so many happy adoption stories, and it's so neat to be able to have my own."

Along with her husband, Kinder fostered their son and then adopted him when he was almost 2 years old. "We kept hearing that kids were sleeping in offices, we kept hearing there were no foster homes, so it took something we were on the fence about and then we heard the need was so great we really said now's the time to do it," said Kinder.



"It's so much to go through, but we are so glad we did it. Our son is so amazing and no matter how it ended we would've been so glad that we fostered him. We are blessed we got to meet this amazing little person." said Kinder.

For more than two decades, MWV has been able to grow finding more homes for children who are often left parent-less because of the opioid epidemic and poverty, but there is more work to be done. "I am sure that with the good work we do and the recognition we are getting from things like this that there will be ways to continue this organization for the next 20 years.," Rogers.

Aaliyah Brown, 13 News Working for You.