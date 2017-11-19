Woman Involved In Hit And Run Has Died

UPDATE:

According to a family member, Jennifer Meadows has passed away.

Meadows was struck by a car late Saturday night in Huntington.

The family member told 13 News that Miss Meadows passed away Sunday afternoon.

ORIGINAL:

A woman was hit by a vehicle Saturday evening in Huntington.

The incident happened in the 900 Block of Monroe Avenue just before 10:00 p.m.

Huntington Police have a description of the vehicle and believe they know the whereabouts of the vehicle, but no arrests have been made thus far.

The extent of the victims injuries are unknown at this time.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.