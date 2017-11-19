Woman Involved In Hit And Run Has Died - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Woman Involved In Hit And Run Has Died

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
UPDATE:

According to a family member, Jennifer Meadows has passed away.

Meadows was struck by a car late Saturday night in Huntington.

The family member told 13 News that Miss Meadows passed away Sunday afternoon.

ORIGINAL:

A woman was hit by a vehicle Saturday evening in Huntington.

The incident happened in the 900 Block of Monroe Avenue just before 10:00 p.m.

Huntington Police have a description of the vehicle and believe they know the whereabouts of the vehicle, but no arrests have been made thus far.

The extent of the victims injuries are unknown at this time.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    Multiple crews are responding to a house fire in Jackson County, West Virginia. Dispatchers with Jackson County 911 tells 13 News that the call came shortly before 8:00 p.m. Cottageville, Ripley, and Southern Jackson Fire Departments are responding. No injuries have been reported, but Rt. 21 is closed down in the that area. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    A young child, a teenager, and two adults died from carbon monoxide poisoning inside a home in West Virginia.

    Authorities say a man accidentally shot his 11-year-old son in the face while they were hunting.

