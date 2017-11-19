Woman Involved In Hit And Run Has Died

A young child, a teenager, and two adults died from carbon monoxide poisoning inside a home in West Virginia.
Authorities say a man accidentally shot his 11-year-old son in the face while they were hunting.
A 10-year-old boy is dead after a tragic accident on a swing set authorities said.
A woman was hit by a vehicle Saturday evening in Huntington.
Multiple departments responded to a structure fire call in the vicinity of Central Avenue and Green Valley Drive.
Two people were transported to the hospital after a tree fell in Central Park in Ashland, Kentucky. Boyd County dispatchers tell us that the tree fell shortly before noon today near 22nd st and Lexington Avenue. The tree fell on a vehicle and a female. There has been no word on the other victim, or the extent of the injuries that the female victim sustained. Ashland Police and Fire Departments responded as well as Boyd County Deputies and EMS. We will update with the latest infor...
The vehicle and the baby have been found safe by deputies.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Authorities say a man accidentally shot his 11-year-old son in the face while they were hunting.
A 10-year-old boy is dead after a tragic accident on a swing set authorities said.
A young child, a teenager, and two adults died from carbon monoxide poisoning inside a home in West Virginia.
“The Manson case, to this day, remains one of the most chilling in crime history...”
A West Virginia man is facing several charges after he allegedly sexually abused a 10-year-old girl and then led troopers on a chase when they tried to arrest him.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Charges have been filed after 45 pounds of marijuana and a marijuana derivative were found inside glass jars and multiple freezers at an Austin home, said the Cedar Park Police Department.
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield will not start his final regular-season game Saturday at home against West Virginia after making a lewd gesture against Kansas.
A 9-year-old terminally-ill boy who asked for Christmas cards for his last holiday has passed away.
A Charleston man rams a CPD cruiser at the intersection of Beech and Garvin Avenues Sunday Morning.
