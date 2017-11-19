A Man Rams A Charleston Police Cruiser, Flees, And Ends Up Arrested

A Charleston man rams a CPD cruiser at the intersection of Beech and Garvin Avenues Sunday Morning.

Charleston Police tell us that the incident occurred about 7:00 a.m. this morning.

Rodney Toler, 39, of Charleston, allegedly rammed a CPD cruiser, got out his car, brandished a firearm and fled on foot.

Officers instructed Toler to drop the firearm several times, but he did not comply.

Mr. Toler repeatedly put the gun to his head and told officers to shoot him, and that he wanted to die.

Toler was eventually detained on Red Oak St. after a brief pursuit.

Officers say he voluntarily dropped his firearm and was taken into custody without further incident.

Toler has been charged with Wanton Endangerment.

Mr. Toler is in South Central Regional Jail on a 25,000 cash/surety bond.