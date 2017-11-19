Multiple Crews Respond To House Fire In Jackson County Multiple Crews Respond To House Fire In Jackson County Multiple crews are responding to a house fire in Jackson County, West Virginia. Dispatchers with Jackson County 911 tells 13 News that the call came shortly before 8:00 p.m. Cottageville, Ripley, and Southern Jackson Fire Departments are responding. No injuries have been reported, but Rt. 21 is closed down in the that area. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Multiple crews are responding to a house fire in Jackson County, West Virginia. Dispatchers with Jackson County 911 tells 13 News that the call came shortly before 8:00 p.m. Cottageville, Ripley, and Southern Jackson Fire Departments are responding. No injuries have been reported, but Rt. 21 is closed down in the that area. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Fire Destroys Trailer In Jefferson MGN Online Multiple departments responded to a structure fire call in the vicinity of Central Avenue and Green Valley Drive.

Downed Power Line Has Traffic And Street Lights Off On Corridor G A downed power pole on Corridor G near Fledderjohn Road has traffic and street lights out. A live power line is currently draped across Corridor G and has traffic shut down in both north and south bound lanes. AEP and law enforcement are currently on scene and in route to handle the situation. We have a crew in route and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

Downed Power Line In Dunbar Ignites Brush Fire MGN Online Dispatchers with Metro 911 tell 13 News that a downed power line has ignited a brush fire in Dunbar, WV. High winds are to blame for bringing the line down. The fire is affecting the Shafer Road area. According to Metro, the fire is somewhere between 2 and 3 acres in size. Dunbar and South Charleston Fire Departments responded to the blaze. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.