Trump Tweets He Should Have Left UCLA Players In Chinese Jail

NEW YORK -- CBS News said Monday evening that "CBS This Morning" anchor Charlie Rose has been suspended following a report in the Washington Post in which eight women accused him of sexual harassment.
A 9-year-old terminally-ill boy who asked for Christmas cards for his last holiday has passed away.
Florida’s beloved eagles Harriet and M15 are incubating their first egg of the 2017 season.
LOS ANGELES -- Model Keri Claussen Khalighi has come forward to accuse Def Jam Records mogul Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct in 1991 when she was 17 years old.
President Donald Trump says he should have left three UCLA basketball players accused of shoplifting in China in jail.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mel Tillis, the affable longtime country star who wrote hits for Kenny Rogers, Ricky Skaggs and many others, and overcame a stutter to sing on dozens of his own singles, has died.
As storms and high winds approach the viewing area, power outages are beginning to pile up. Here is a list of the hardest hit areas so far. Wayne County- 5,204 Lincoln County- 2,506 Kanawha County- 729 Putnam County- 513 Fayette County- 455 Cabell County- 406 Logan County- 395 Clay County- 100 We will continue to update the list throughout the night.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Authorities say a man accidentally shot his 11-year-old son in the face while they were hunting.
A 10-year-old boy is dead after a tragic accident on a swing set authorities said.
A young child, a teenager, and two adults died from carbon monoxide poisoning inside a home in West Virginia.
“The Manson case, to this day, remains one of the most chilling in crime history...”
A West Virginia man is facing several charges after he allegedly sexually abused a 10-year-old girl and then led troopers on a chase when they tried to arrest him.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Charges have been filed after 45 pounds of marijuana and a marijuana derivative were found inside glass jars and multiple freezers at an Austin home, said the Cedar Park Police Department.
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield will not start his final regular-season game Saturday at home against West Virginia after making a lewd gesture against Kansas.
A 9-year-old terminally-ill boy who asked for Christmas cards for his last holiday has passed away.
A Charleston man rams a CPD cruiser at the intersection of Beech and Garvin Avenues Sunday Morning.
