Police Ask Man How Much Marijuana Is In His House: ‘Quite A Bit,’ He Replies

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Charges have been filed after 45 pounds of marijuana and a marijuana derivative were found inside glass jars and multiple freezers at an Austin home, said the Cedar Park Police Department.

According to arrest records, a search warrant led Cedar Park Police to the home of Michael Crouch and a woman in the 1200 block of Pasadena Drive in north Austin.

After police read Crouch, 62, his Miranda Warning, they asked him how much marijuana was in the residence and if it belonged to him. “Quite a bit,” he told them according to arrest records.

The woman told police that the drugs were for people with ailments, the report said.

Police said the marijuana derivative was tetrahydrocannabinol in the form of a green waxy substance kept in glass jars in freezers. There were nearly 33 pounds of it, they said.

There were an additional 15 pounds of loose marijuana kept in glass jars throughout the house, police said.

Crouch told police all the drugs belonged to him.

He is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a First Degree Felony.

