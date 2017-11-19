Police Ask Man How Much Marijuana Is In His House: ‘Quite A Bit,’ He Replies

A convicted killer in an Ohio prison claims in a federal lawsuit that his civil rights have been violated by the repeated cutting of his dreadlocks.
A West Virginia man is facing several charges after he allegedly sexually abused a 10-year-old girl and then led troopers on a chase when they tried to arrest him.
An Ohio businessman says he engaged in a wild shootout following an attempted robbery at his cellphone store.
“The Manson case, to this day, remains one of the most chilling in crime history...”
Huntington Police are searching for an Armed Robbery suspect. The robbery took place at the Dollar General on Norway Avenue Saturday evening. The suspect was armed with a handgun and some sort of face covering. The suspect fled on foot and Huntington PD is using a K-9 Unit to search for the suspect. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
A Charleston man rams a CPD cruiser at the intersection of Beech and Garvin Avenues Sunday Morning.
PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) - The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force (PNTF), with assistance from the FBI, concluded a year-long investigation involving the trafficking of heroin into the Wood County area. According to a release from the Parkersburg Police Department, at approximately 6 a.m. Friday, an operation to arrest 18 people involved in this investigation began. This operation was conducted in three states, Parkersburg, West Virginia, Marietta, Ohio, and Detroit, Michigan. As a res...
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Charges have been filed after 45 pounds of marijuana and a marijuana derivative were found inside glass jars and multiple freezers at an Austin home, said the Cedar Park Police Department.
On November 17, 2017, at approximately 6:45 pm, Kanawha County Detectives were requested to assist the Marmet Police Department with investigating a suspicious death on the Kroger’s parking lot in Marmet.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Authorities say a man accidentally shot his 11-year-old son in the face while they were hunting.
A 10-year-old boy is dead after a tragic accident on a swing set authorities said.
A young child, a teenager, and two adults died from carbon monoxide poisoning inside a home in West Virginia.
“The Manson case, to this day, remains one of the most chilling in crime history...”
A West Virginia man is facing several charges after he allegedly sexually abused a 10-year-old girl and then led troopers on a chase when they tried to arrest him.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Charges have been filed after 45 pounds of marijuana and a marijuana derivative were found inside glass jars and multiple freezers at an Austin home, said the Cedar Park Police Department.
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield will not start his final regular-season game Saturday at home against West Virginia after making a lewd gesture against Kansas.
A 9-year-old terminally-ill boy who asked for Christmas cards for his last holiday has passed away.
A Charleston man rams a CPD cruiser at the intersection of Beech and Garvin Avenues Sunday Morning.
