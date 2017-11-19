West Virginia K9 Search & Rescue

The family of a woman found dead last month is taking time to remember their loved one taken too soon. It would have been Crystal Young's 21st birthday Saturday, but the young woman was found shot to death on the corner of Pacific Street and Garrison Avenue on October 25th. Police are investigating her death as a homicide, but no arrests have been made. Young's family says they just want justice in Crystal's death.
K-9 search and rescue teams put on a live demonstrations at the Kanawha County Public Library Saturday. Kids and parents got to see first hand how man's best friend trains for rescue operations in the state. They also got to meet Soot- the 2012 American Humane Association's Hero Dog Award winner. Families learned basic survival skills in case of an emergency.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and this week the YWCA is celebrating a Week Without Violence. This comes as dozens of women accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault. As survivors are empowered to their story online, the YWCA hosted a rally on Kanawha Blvd in Charleston, to raise awareness for the cause. 1 in 4 women, and 1 in 5 men in West Virginia are victims of domestic violence.
Our Chief Political Reporter, Mark Curtis, tried on some heels for a good cause last night.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
There is a new light coming to the city of Ashland, Kentucky, and officials couldn't be more excited that the time has finally come.
The Cabell Midland High School hosts 23 bands from across the tri-state area for the Knight at the Round Table contest. Russell Kentucky Marching Band won the competition after a musically stunning performance. The Marshall Marching Thunder also performed at the event. 13 News Chief Meteorologist Spencer Adkins emceed the Knight at the Round Table competition.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Authorities say a man accidentally shot his 11-year-old son in the face while they were hunting.
A 10-year-old boy is dead after a tragic accident on a swing set authorities said.
A young child, a teenager, and two adults died from carbon monoxide poisoning inside a home in West Virginia.
“The Manson case, to this day, remains one of the most chilling in crime history...”
A West Virginia man is facing several charges after he allegedly sexually abused a 10-year-old girl and then led troopers on a chase when they tried to arrest him.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Charges have been filed after 45 pounds of marijuana and a marijuana derivative were found inside glass jars and multiple freezers at an Austin home, said the Cedar Park Police Department.
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield will not start his final regular-season game Saturday at home against West Virginia after making a lewd gesture against Kansas.
A 9-year-old terminally-ill boy who asked for Christmas cards for his last holiday has passed away.
A Charleston man rams a CPD cruiser at the intersection of Beech and Garvin Avenues Sunday Morning.
