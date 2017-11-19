West Virginia K9 Search & Rescue

CHARLESTON- K-9 search and rescue teams put on a live demonstrations at the Kanawha County Public Library Saturday. Kids and parents got to see first hand how man's best friend trains for rescue operations in the state. They also got to meet Soot- the 2012 American Humane Association's Hero Dog Award winner. Families learned basic survival skills in case of an emergency.

"We do it for the Boy Scouts, the Girl Scouts- Hug A Tree. It's called the Hug A Tree program and we just love doing it and teaching kids what not to do and what to do if they ever get lost in the woods," Lorrie Burdette with the WV K-9 Search and Rescue Organization told 13 News.

The program is put on by the West Virginia K-9 Search and Rescue organization.