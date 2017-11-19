Balloon Release in Memory of Murdered Charleston Woman

CHARLESTON- The family of a woman found dead last month is taking time to remember their loved one taken too soon. It would have been Crystal Young's 21st birthday Saturday, but the young woman was found shot to death on the corner of Pacific Street and Garrison Avenue on October 25th. Police are investigating her death as a homicide, but no arrests have been made. Young's family says they just want justice in Crystal's death.

"I can feel her all around in spirit, right here on this news channel, I feel like she's standing next to me. But she's not, someone took her flesh and put holes in it, I just know she would want more than balloons on her birthday. It's just really weird, usually on her birthday she comes in 'its my birthday, what did you get me?', but she wasn't there this morning," Crystal's sister Kim Ann Young told 13 News.

Young's family released green balloons in her memory.