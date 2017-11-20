Florida eagles Harriet, M15 incubating new egg

CBS News has fired Charlie Rose after several women accused the veteran newsman of sexual misconduct.
CBS News has fired Charlie Rose after several women accused the veteran newsman of sexual misconduct.
A popular Southern-inspired fast food restaurant is looking to bring its fried chicken to the Buckeye state.
A popular Southern-inspired fast food restaurant is looking to bring its fried chicken to the Buckeye state.
Many families are hitting the woods this week as gun-buck season kicks off.
Many families are hitting the woods this week as gun-buck season kicks off.
A 9-year-old terminally-ill boy who asked for Christmas cards for his last holiday has passed away.
A 9-year-old terminally-ill boy who asked for Christmas cards for his last holiday has passed away.
Florida’s beloved eagles Harriet and M15 are incubating their first egg of the 2017 season.
Florida’s beloved eagles Harriet and M15 are incubating their first egg of the 2017 season.
LOS ANGELES -- Model Keri Claussen Khalighi has come forward to accuse Def Jam Records mogul Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct in 1991 when she was 17 years old.
LOS ANGELES -- Model Keri Claussen Khalighi has come forward to accuse Def Jam Records mogul Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct in 1991 when she was 17 years old.
President Donald Trump says he should have left three UCLA basketball players accused of shoplifting in China in jail.
President Donald Trump says he should have left three UCLA basketball players accused of shoplifting in China in jail.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mel Tillis, the affable longtime country star who wrote hits for Kenny Rogers, Ricky Skaggs and many others, and overcame a stutter to sing on dozens of his own singles, has died.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mel Tillis, the affable longtime country star who wrote hits for Kenny Rogers, Ricky Skaggs and many others, and overcame a stutter to sing on dozens of his own singles, has died.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Authorities say a man accidentally shot his 11-year-old son in the face while they were hunting.
Authorities say a man accidentally shot his 11-year-old son in the face while they were hunting.
A 10-year-old boy is dead after a tragic accident on a swing set authorities said.
A 10-year-old boy is dead after a tragic accident on a swing set authorities said.
A young child, a teenager, and two adults died from carbon monoxide poisoning inside a home in West Virginia.
A young child, a teenager, and two adults died from carbon monoxide poisoning inside a home in West Virginia.
The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office says one person died in an early morning fire near the Fayette/Kanawha County line.
The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office says one person died in an early morning fire near the Fayette/Kanawha County line.
Fire crews are battling two house fires on the same road in the Boomer area of Fayette County.
Fire crews are battling two house fires on the same road in the Boomer area of Fayette County.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that Huntington police are on the scene of a body found. The body was discovered this morning. They say the body was found near U.S. Equipment on the city's west end. Dispatchers confirm that the body is being investigated as an unattended death. The cause of death is unknown at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene. Huntington Police Department are investigating. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update thi...
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that Huntington police are on the scene of a body found. The body was discovered this morning. They say the body was found near U.S. Equipment on the city's west end. Dispatchers confirm that the body is being investigated as an unattended death. The cause of death is unknown at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene. Huntington Police Department are investigating. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update thi...
Almost a year and a half after deadly floods hit West Virginia, some folks have fallen through the cracks. Homes, roads and bridge still need renovations, and there just aren't enough volunteers to go around. But, Monday Senator Joe Manchin toured a Clay County home where the West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, or VOAD, has stepped in to help.
Almost a year and a half after deadly floods hit West Virginia, some folks have fallen through the cracks. Homes, roads and bridge still need renovations, and there just aren't enough volunteers to go around. But, Monday Senator Joe Manchin toured a Clay County home where the West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, or VOAD, has stepped in to help.