Honda recalls 900,000 Odyssey minivans; 2nd row seat may tip

Ikea relaunched a recall of 29 million chests and dressers after the death of an eighth child.
Honda is recalling about 900,000 of its Odyssey minivans because the second-row seats may tip forward.
General Motors is recalling certain trucks worldwide to fix a fuel tank problem that increases the risk of a fire.
OshKosh is recalling thousands of Baby B’gosh quilted jackets because the snaps can detach and pose a choking hazard.
A new report says that some fidget spinners being sold across the country contain dangerously high levels of lead, including some of the spinners sold at Target.
About 40 million fire extinguishers are being recalled because they could possibly fail to discharge or the nozzle could detach.
Fisher-Price is recalling more than 60,000 Soothing Motion Seats after dozens of reports of the product overheating, including one incident of a fire in the device.
There is a recall of minimally processed vegetables nationwide because of a possible Listeria contamination.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Authorities say a man accidentally shot his 11-year-old son in the face while they were hunting.
A 10-year-old boy is dead after a tragic accident on a swing set authorities said.
A young child, a teenager, and two adults died from carbon monoxide poisoning inside a home in West Virginia.
The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office says one person died in an early morning fire near the Fayette/Kanawha County line.
Fire crews are battling two house fires on the same road in the Boomer area of Fayette County.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that Huntington police are on the scene of a body found. The body was discovered this morning. They say the body was found near U.S. Equipment on the city's west end. Dispatchers confirm that the body is being investigated as an unattended death. The cause of death is unknown at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene. Huntington Police Department are investigating. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update thi...
Almost a year and a half after deadly floods hit West Virginia, some folks have fallen through the cracks. Homes, roads and bridge still need renovations, and there just aren't enough volunteers to go around. But, Monday Senator Joe Manchin toured a Clay County home where the West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, or VOAD, has stepped in to help.
