Oklahoma QB Mayfield won't start home finale after gesture - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Oklahoma QB Mayfield won't start home finale after gesture

Posted: Updated:
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield drops back to pass against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield drops back to pass against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield will not start his final regular-season game Saturday at home against West Virginia after making a lewd gesture against Kansas.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley also stripped the senior of his captain status for the game. Riley made the announcements Monday.

Kansas team captains did not shake hands with Mayfield before last Saturday's game. After getting slighted, Mayfield jawed with the Jayhawks and some fans seated behind the Oklahoma bench. He also grabbed his crotch during the Sooners' 41-3 win. Mayfield apologized afterward.

Kansas coach David Beaty has apologized for himself and his captains and said Monday that he had spoken with Riley. Beaty also apologized to Jayhawks fans, saying he wasn't aware the captains weren't going to shake hands. Beaty said he knows his players are passionate and competitive, but they needed to make a better decision.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Hunter accidentally shoots 11-year-old son in face

    Hunter accidentally shoots 11-year-old son in face

    Monday, November 20 2017 2:25 PM EST2017-11-20 19:25:50 GMT

    Authorities say a man accidentally shot his 11-year-old son in the face while they were hunting.

    Authorities say a man accidentally shot his 11-year-old son in the face while they were hunting.

  • 10-year-old dies in tragic accident on park swing set

    10-year-old dies in tragic accident on park swing set

    Monday, November 20 2017 9:13 AM EST2017-11-20 14:13:07 GMT

    A 10-year-old boy is dead after a tragic accident on a swing set authorities said.

    A 10-year-old boy is dead after a tragic accident on a swing set authorities said.

  • Multiple Crews Respond To House Fire In Jackson County

    Multiple Crews Respond To House Fire In Jackson County

    Monday, November 20 2017 8:28 PM EST2017-11-21 01:28:12 GMT
    Multiple crews are responding to a house fire in Jackson County, West Virginia. Dispatchers with Jackson County 911 tells 13 News that the call came shortly before 8:00 p.m. Cottageville, Ripley, and Southern Jackson Fire Departments are responding. No injuries have been reported, but Rt. 21 is closed down in the that area. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    Multiple crews are responding to a house fire in Jackson County, West Virginia. Dispatchers with Jackson County 911 tells 13 News that the call came shortly before 8:00 p.m. Cottageville, Ripley, and Southern Jackson Fire Departments are responding. No injuries have been reported, but Rt. 21 is closed down in the that area. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.