Pringles unveils Thanksgiving chips that taste like turkey, gree - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Pringles unveils Thanksgiving chips that taste like turkey, green bean casserole

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WKRG) — No fork, no problem. Now you can enjoy all the flavors of Thanksgiving in chip form.

Pringles unveiled a Thanksgiving pack that has eight flavors, each representing a signature holiday item.

The flavors include:

  • Turkey
  • Mashed potatoes
  • Green bean casserole
  • Mac and cheese
  • Creamed corn
  • Stuffing
  • Cranberry sauce
  • Pumpkin pie

Instead of the traditional Pringles can, the holiday set is served in a TV dinner-style tray.

The box even has “recipe” suggestions, such as stacking the turkey, mashed potatoes and stuffing chips to taste like a leftover sandwich.

Before you cancel your Thanksgiving plans, you should know that Pringles said the packs are not available in retail stores. A few media outlets and publications received samples to try, including The Daily Meal, which said the stuffing-flavored chips were the favorite pick among team members.

Pringles hinted at a nationwide release in the future.

Pringles is owned by Kellogg’s, which is based in Battle Creek, Michigan.

