Official: No flood insurance on part of school causes loss

CLAY, W.Va. (AP) - A public schools superintendent says his school system is missing out on about $570,000 as a result of not having flood insurance on a portion of a high school when it was damaged in 2016.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Clay County public schools superintendent Joe Paxton said Clay County High School's flooded locker room section had been in a flood plain since that section, under the gymnasium, was built in 1980.

Paxton says it appears that fixing the damage to the gym floor and support structures in the locker room area underneath could cost about $1.1 million. He says the Federal Emergency Management Agency allocated $500,000 to the project.

FEMA spokesman Dan Stoneking says FEMA applied a reduction to the eligible funding because of the location and lack of insurance.

