Official: No flood insurance on part of school causes loss

Almost a year and a half after deadly floods hit West Virginia, some folks have fallen through the cracks. Homes, roads and bridge still need renovations, and there just aren't enough volunteers to go around. But, Monday Senator Joe Manchin toured a Clay County home where the West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, or VOAD, has stepped in to help.
A schools superintendent in West Virginia says his school system is missing out on about $570,000 as a result of not having flood insurance on a portion of a high school when it was damaged in 2016.
It's been more than a year since historic flood waters killed 23 West Virginians and destroyed millions of dollars worth of property. Now a legislative committee is meeting with both federal and state agencies to start planning ways to better protect residents in the future.
The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced a construction company to work on a new bridge to replace the Camp Creek Bridge in Clay County.
An emotional night in what could be the last graduation at Richwood High School. Parents, teachers and neighbors packed a gymnasium, renovated by Jim Justice after the June flooding. The 2017 Lumberjacks overcame more than just final exams to get to graduation day. But amidst the excitement was the palpable tension between the city of Richwood and the Nicholas County Board of Education over replacing flooded schools.
Parents are angry in Richwood after several children came home sick after helping moving equipment and taking classes in new modular classrooms. Video sent to 13 News shows Richwood High School students wearing breathing masks as they move band gear into new modular classrooms earlier this week. One student said the masks were needed because of strong fumes in the pods.
A judge has dismissed a federal lawsuit against a West Virginia public school system over its 75-year practice of putting children in Bible classes.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies have arrested a Logan High School teacher after she allegedly sent nude photos of herself to several male students. According to a release from the Logan County Sheriff's Department, Tracy Miller, was arrested today and arraigned at the Logan County Magistrate Court. Police say that the administration was aware of the photos after a student said that they had the illicit photos on their cell phone. Miller admitted to sending nude photos to p...
Middle school students in a home economics class were mistakenly given a worksheet that quizzed them on what an extramarital affair is as well as “boy toy” and “trophy wife.”
State education officials in Kentucky are seeking public input in developing Bible literacy standards for social studies courses in public schools.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A student has been transported to a nearby hospital after being stabbed in the abdomen with a pocket knife by another student this morning at Johnson Central High School. According to Johnson Central Principal Noel Crum, the student was quickly transported by EMS and was fully conscious. They are believed to be in stable condition. The other student is in police custody. School operations have resumed as normal and Principal Crum says there i...
Course grading scales in West Virginia public schools would get tweaked and graduation credit requirements would get reduced under changes proposed by the state Board of Education.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Andrew Jackson Middle School and Elkview Middle School have joined together to “adopt” a Texas school to raise money. According to a release from Kanawha County Schools, the two schools have "adopted" Rockport Fulton Middle School in Rockport, Texas. Rockport Middle School sustained heavy damage during Hurricane Harvey and is currently closed to students. As part of the “adoption,” AJMS and EMS have agreed to raise...
Back to school is right around the corner, and that means it's time to start getting ready. West Virginia is strict when it comes to vaccinating your children. They're even specific when it come to age groups.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Authorities say a man accidentally shot his 11-year-old son in the face while they were hunting.
A 10-year-old boy is dead after a tragic accident on a swing set authorities said.
A young child, a teenager, and two adults died from carbon monoxide poisoning inside a home in West Virginia.
The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office says one person died in an early morning fire near the Fayette/Kanawha County line.
Fire crews are battling two house fires on the same road in the Boomer area of Fayette County.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that Huntington police are on the scene of a body found. The body was discovered this morning. They say the body was found near U.S. Equipment on the city's west end. Dispatchers confirm that the body is being investigated as an unattended death. The cause of death is unknown at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene. Huntington Police Department are investigating. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update thi...
