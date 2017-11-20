Three wanted in connection to credit card theft in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The South Charleston Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying three women.

According to police, the women are wanted in relation to an ongoing credit card theft investigation.

If you have any information regarding the identity of any of the three woman, you're asked to contact South Charleston Police Department Detective Bureau at 304-744-5951, or submit a tip anonymously by calling 304-744-6521.

